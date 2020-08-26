It marks the second time the contentious instate rivals open against one another. Virginia Tech lost the matchup at home, 7-0, in the first game of the 1970 season.

North Carolina State, meantime, has paused operations in the athletic department since Monday and becomes the first school in the ACC to reschedule a conference football game because of an outbreak.

“I feel like it’s you’re walking off the practice field, and you’re just waiting for the new news that’s happened,” Hokies Coach Justin Fuente said Tuesday, the first day of non-training camp practice, during a Zoom call with local media. “It’s not a daily thing. It’s almost an hourly update, and I think that’s going to be the normal.”

According to ACC contact tracing guidelines from the conference’s medical advisory group, athletes coming in contact with someone who tests positive must quarantine for 14 days, which includes missing practices and team meetings.

Virginia Tech athletes in several sports were allowed to come back to campus for voluntary workouts July 13, with the football team starting fall camp Aug. 6. Classes resumed on campus Monday, adding another layer of concern for the Hokies coaching staff.

Virginia Tech has not released to the general public results of its virus testing for its athletes.

“Contact tracing obviously has the potential to remove several players for an extended period of time from your team,” Fuente said. “It is something that we’ve spent hours upon hours talking about, trying to find a way to mitigate those things through what we can control.”

Whether any fans will be permitted into Lane Stadium for games remains uncertain. Under Phase 3 of reopening as part of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan, capacity would be limited to 1,000, which, according to multiple coaches in the ACC, allows only for family of players and staff.

The ACC is one of three Power Five conferences on track to play football in the fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 recently announced they would be canceling fall sports out of an abundance of caution.

“Opponents can change, schedules can change,” Fuente said. “You are going to have to go with the flow a little bit, control what you can control, worry about the things you are in control of and do your best to handle the unknown one step at a time.