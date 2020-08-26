Third base was his after Washington lost Anthony Rendon in free agency last winter. Kieboom, a natural shortstop, faced defensive growing pains throughout his shift to third. But the problem in 2020 has been his bat. Through 64 plate appearances, Kieboom is slashing .200/.359/.200 with 20 strikeouts and no extra-base hits. He does lead the team with 11 walks, yet Manager Dave Martinez has wanted to see more aggression at the plate.

On Tuesday, in an 8-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, Kieboom tried to jump on two early-count pitches against Jake Arrieta. But he grounded into a double play each time, and his frustration was clear. After the first at-bat, there was a loud bang in the dugout. After the second, Kieboom ripped off his helmet and slammed it into the ground with two hands. He’s been splitting starts with veteran Asdrúbal Cabrera, who has become a fixture in the middle of Martinez’s order. Cabrera was initially playing third against tough right-handed pitchers. Now, with his production steady, Martinez has moved him between third, first and designated hitter to keep him in the order.

The Nationals’ infield is already without Starlin Castro (broken right wrist) and Ryan Zimmerman (opted out of playing in 2020). With Kieboom in Fredericksburg, it’s likely that utility man Josh Harrison will get more opportunities. Harrison, 33, joined the Nationals in July on a major-league contract. He can play second, third and the corner outfield spots, and has already made one start at third for Washington. His next chance should come with a simple numbers game, especially since Doolittle, a left-handed pitcher, is filling Kieboom’s spot.

This is the second setback of Kieboom’s young career. He played 11 games in 2019 before he was sent back to the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies. He finished that stretch slashing .128/.209/.282 with 16 strikeouts in 43 plate appearances. He also made four errors playing shortstop in place of the injured Trea Turner. The Nationals made the roster move following Martinez’s daily news conference Wednesday, meaning the manager won’t answer questions about Kieboom until after a 6:05 p.m. matchup with the Phillies.

Doolittle went to the IL on Aug. 13 with right knee fatigue. The main reason was to work on his mechanics without the pressure and stakes of live games. Doolittle’s fastball was sitting between 88 and 91 mph, a few ticks below his normal velocity. He has a 15.00 ERA in five appearance this summer, including more home runs allowed (three) than strikeouts (two) in 18 batters faced. He joins rookie Ben Braymer as the second lefty in an overworked bullpen. Doolittle was supposed to be one of its high-leverage arms this season, slotted next to Daniel Hudson, Will Harris and Tanner Rainey.

It would be a major lift if Doolittle becomes that — even more so with the offense now stripped of a few expected parts.