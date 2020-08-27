Snyder and his wife, Tanya, recruited local television reporter Julie Donaldson to be the team’s new senior vice president for media and Jason Wright, a former NFL player and business executive, to become the team’s president with vows that they will have the power to create change. He indicated to both that they would be partners with Coach Ron Rivera in establishing a new atmosphere within the organization. Coming after a Washington Post story in which 15 female former employees and two sportswriters accused team officials of sexual harassment, Donaldson and Wright found the Snyders’ approach appealing, they said in interviews following their respective hires.

Then, on Wednesday, in the first big crisis since Donaldson and Wright were hired — a second Post story in which 25 more women alleged harassment and former employees and a cheerleader accused Snyder and others of lewd behavior — the team responded with two separate statements.

The first, attributed to Snyder, attacked The Post’s reporting, calling it a “hit job” and saying without elaboration that “there are other negative agendas at work in this reporting.” The second, released several hours later, came from the team and struck a much softer note, saying the club is “deeply distressed” by the allegations, committed to investigating them fully and encouraging female employees to “immediately” report any instances of harassment.

The differences in the two statements perplexed many around the NFL and left several team employees unsettled and unsure whether Snyder is truly committed to the culture Wright, Donaldson and Rivera say they have been empowered to create, multiple people with knowledge of the reactions said. The tone of Snyder’s statement struck at least five people who read it as impulsive and too combative given the nature of the allegations detailed in the story.

“I think there is a competent team in place,” said one person familiar with the front office’s operations, praising the hires of Wright, Donaldson and Rivera. The person, like others in this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. “But the owner continues to be the obstacle to reaching everyone’s goals. That’s unfortunate for the employees, players, fans and everyone associated with the organization. Until you remedy that, nothing will ever change.”

A request to interview Snyder for this article was not immediately returned.

Two people familiar with the situation say Snyder’s statement was written in conjunction with officials from MWWPR, a public relations firm retained by the team. Wright, who was in his third day on the job, produced the organization’s statement with assistance from the club’s public relations staff.

Rivera, the only club official who spoke publicly about the statement Thursday, said Snyder put out the initial statement “as a personal note” and then “had us do one as a team.” He did not elaborate on the tone of the statements other than to give a short answer to a reporter who referenced the owner’s comments about “negative agendas” and asked whether this was Snyder’s own opinion or the whole organization’s.

“Okay, you just said that was Dan Snyder’s statement. Then that’s where the statement came from,” Rivera said.

Donaldson released a statement of her own on social media.

“My colleagues, and many former employees and others associated with the team are hurting,” Donaldson wrote, after saying she would not make “excuses” or “defenses” for the allegations. “I promise to use my voice to help defend those that need defending, to create the best possible environment for everyone, and to lead this franchise into a new era that we are all proud to be a part of.”

It is a tense time around the franchise, with the team recently dropping its 87-year-old name, “Redskins,” and retaining D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson to investigate the harassment allegations. Snyder is in a legal fight with one of his co-owners, who is among three minority partners who want to sell their roughly 40 percent stake in the team, and last week Rivera announced he will be undergoing seven weeks of treatment for cancer.

Despite the chaos, the Wright and Donaldson hires were praised both inside the organization and around the league, with many expressing hope they will build a culture that helps revive a moribund franchise that has won only two playoff games in Snyder’s 21 years of ownership.

“The way I look at the organization is you’ve got Dan and Tanya setting a new direction for how the organization is going to move, and you got Ron and I reporting to them formally but also in [the] spirit of a three-headed leadership construct where we together are shaping a new culture,” Wright said when he was hired Aug. 17.

When asked Thursday about Snyder’s motives, Rivera insisted the owner remains supportive of him and Wright and still wants to push the organization in a new direction. He said Snyder supported Rivera’s decision to cancel a Thursday practice at FedEx Field so coaches and players could reflect on the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wis. Snyder, he said, attended a team discussion held at the club’s practice facility.

“I think Dan’s been straightforward with me when it comes to the football team and his businesses,” Rivera said, adding that he is in regular contact with the owner.

“There’s a lot of things that have happened, a lot of things that have gone on [in past years], and the thing I want to focus on is the now and the going forward,” Rivera continued. “I get it. I understand that these are very serious issues. I really do. But as I said before: We want to go forward. We want to change. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to change.

“And I’ve said it and people have criticized me for saying it, but please let’s see if we can get this going forward. There’s an independent investigation [about the harassment allegations]. Wait for the results from those folks and then wait for the recommendations going forward.”

