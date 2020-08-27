Kushner, whose brother Joshua is a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, addressed activism by NBA players, who decision not to play Wednesday night quickly spread to other sports, in interviews with Politico and CNBC.

Pointing out that James had opened “a phenomenal charter school which is making a big difference” in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, Kushner told Politico that James is nonetheless “backing people who want to close down charter schools. Look, if LeBron James reached out to the White House, or we could reach out to him, we’re happy to talk with him and say, ‘Look, let’s both agree on what we want to accomplish and let’s come up with a common pathway to get there.’"

AD

AD

Asked if he had attempted to contact the Los Angeles Lakers’ star, Kushner said, “I have not,” but added, “I’ll reach out to him today.”

NBA players and executives were determining whether their season would continue Thursday after Wednesday night’s protest.

“NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially, so they have that luxury, which is great,” Kushner told CNBC.

Also on Thursday, Vice President Pence’s chief of staff called the NBA protests “absurd” and “silly.” Marc Short, appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” also said that he believed the Trump administration shouldn’t speak out on the boycott. “If they want to protest, I don’t think we care,” he said.

AD

NBA stars, especially James, have been outspoken on the issues of police brutality, social injustice and racism, with their outrage intensifying with the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and, now, the Kenosha incident. Since the league resumed its season in the bubble in Orlando, players have worn Black Lives Matter shirts, placed messages on their jerseys and played on courts on which “Black Lives Matter” is emblazoned on the hardwood.

AD

Like NFL players and other athletes, there is a growing awareness of the power of their platform and Kushner said that, while “it’s nice” to see players speaking out, he hopes to see more.

“Look, I think with the NBA, there’s a lot of activism and I think that they put a lot of slogans out,” Kushner told CNBC, “but I think that what we need to do is turn that from slogans and signals to actual action that’s going to solve the problem.”

AD