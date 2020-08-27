Kushner, who commented on NBA players’ activism Thursday in interviews with Politico and CNBC, also said he planned to try to contact LeBron James, one of the league’s foremost advocates for social justice reform as well as one of its harshest critics of Trump.

AD

Kushner pointed out that James had opened “a phenomenal charter school, which is making a big difference in Cleveland,” in an interview with Politico. James’s I Promise School is not a charter school but part of the public school system in the Los Angeles Lakers star’s hometown of Akron, Ohio.

AD

Kushner went on to say that James is “backing people who want to close down charter schools. Look, if LeBron James reached out to the White House or we could reach out to him, we’re happy to talk with him and say, ‘Look, let’s both agree on what we want to accomplish, and let’s come up with a common pathway to get there.’ ”

Asked whether he had attempted to contact James, Kushner, whose brother is a minority owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, said, “I have not,” but added, “I’ll reach out to him today.”

AD

Without mentioning Kushner by name, James later tweeted by mentioning his More Than a Vote initiative. “Change doesn’t happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW! For my @IPROMISESchool kids, kids and communities across the country, it’s on US to make a difference,” he wrote. “Together. That’s why your vote is @morethanavote. #BlackLivesMatter”

AD

NBA players on Thursday decided to resume playoff games, The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver reported, though the three games scheduled for Thursday were postponed.

“NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially, so they have that luxury, which is great,” Kushner told CNBC.

Also on Thursday, Vice President Pence’s chief of staff called the NBA protests “absurd” and “silly.” Marc Short, appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” also said that he believed the Trump administration shouldn’t speak out on the strike. “If they want to protest, I don’t think we care,” he said.

AD

NBA stars, especially James, have been outspoken on the issues of police brutality, social injustice and racism, with their outrage intensifying with the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and, now, the Kenosha, Wis., incident. Since the league resumed its season in the bubble near Orlando, players have worn Black Lives Matter shirts, placed messages on their jerseys and played on courts on which “Black Lives Matter” is emblazoned on the hardwood.

AD

Like NFL players and other athletes, there is a growing awareness of the power of their platform, and Kushner said that, while “it’s nice” to see players speaking out, he hopes to see more.

“Look, I think with the NBA, there’s a lot of activism, and I think that they put a lot of slogans out,” Kushner told CNBC, “but I think that what we need to do is turn that from slogans and signals to actual action that’s going to solve the problem.”

AD