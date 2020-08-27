According to the sheriff’s office, the 65-year-old Alexandre walked into the ranger station at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park early Thursday morning “in good health.” He will be turned over to family members.
Alexander, the Bengals cornerback, was charged with one count of battery in Collier County, Fla., on Tuesday evening after leaving Bengals training camp to be with his family. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, obtained by the Naples Daily News, Alexander and a friend confronted the person who was with his father on the berry-picking trip, a man named Mauricet Etienne, at his home in Immokalee, Fla.
Alexander and Eveins Clement, who also was charged with battery, attempted to get Etienne to go with them in their vehicle, according to the police report. When Etienne refused to go with them, Alexander told him he had a firearm in his vehicle, though no firearm ever was produced. After Etienne’s continued refusals, the police report says Clement grabbed the man and held him down, “rendering him defenseless,” while Alexander punched him in the face several times.
Etienne suffered cuts to his lip and forehead. Alexander and Clement fled the home when they heard sirens but were detained a short time later. On Wednesday, the pair each paid a $2,000 bond and were released after an initial court appearance.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office led the search for Alexandre, which also involved officers from the Florida Wildlife Commission and helicopters from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.
