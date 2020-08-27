Shortly after the Phillies opted not to play, ESPN reported that a Texas Rangers-Oakland Athletics game would also be postponed. NBC Sports was first to report that the Nationals and Phillies would not play.
Following Wednesday night’s loss to the Phillies, Nationals manager Dave Martinez said he would speak with his players before they returned to the field. Martinez’s Thursday news conference was pushed back after it was originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The manager made pointed comments Wednesday when asked about protests around the sports world.
“I think people got to understand that we are human beings, as well. We feel for everybody. Not just athletes,” Martinez said, his voice cracking with emotion. “We’re first people, and we understand what’s going on and if we got a chance to make a change or try to change something, we’re going to do it.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
