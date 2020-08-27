The decision came a day after the Milwaukee Bucks chose to not take the court for an NBA playoff game in protest of racial injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. Two more NBA playoff games on Wednesday were later postponed. The protests reached MLB that night,when the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds decided not to play. The Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants did the same. Then Thursday brought more clubs pausing to turn the spotlight toward persisting societal issues.

Shortly after the Phillies opted not to play, ESPN reported that a Texas Rangers-Oakland Athletics game would also be postponed. Next The Athletic reported that the Minnesota Twins voted not to play the Detroit Tigers. Then the Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox had decided not to not play against the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo. NBC Sports was first to report that the Nationals and Phillies would not play.

AD

AD

On Wednesday, after a loss to the Phillies, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez expected to speak with his team before returning to the field. Martinez, 55, was emotional as he discussed the postponements around the sports world, and physically tipped his hat to all protesting athletes.

“I think people got to understand that we are human beings, as well. We feel for everybody. Not just athletes,” Martinez said, his voice cracking with emotion. “We’re first people, and we understand what’s going on and if we got a chance to make a change or try to change something, we’re going to do it.”

In Los Angeles, star pitcher Clayton Kershaw told reporters the Dodgers would not play until Mookie Betts wanted to. Betts, a Black outfielder, later expressed gratitude for the backing of his White teammates. That was also Wednesday night, before the NBA decided to restart its playoffs on Friday or Saturday. That again paved the way for other sports to follow. And MLB, a typically conservative league with a low percentage of black players, would soon follow the Phillies when other teams didn’t take the field Thursday.

AD

AD

Earlier Thursday, Reds reliever Amir Garrett told reporters a “weight was lifted off my shoulders” when Cincinnati didn’t didn’t play the Brewers. Garrett, who is Black, is among a handful of MLB players who have used their platforms to speak out against racial injustice and police brutality this summer. Another one of those players, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty, chose to sit out with teammate Dexter Fowler on Wednesday. Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward was a “healthy scratch” for a game in Detroit. Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Kemp didn’t play, either, though his teammates still faced the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“We are not a functioning society. We are not there as a country,” Garrett said Thursday, echoing comments made by Nationals closer Sean Doolittle in early July, who was then speaking about restarting baseball during the novel coronavirus pandemic. “It will be hard for me to put my uniform back on today.”

Thursday afternoon, once the Nationals and Phillies were no longer preparing for a game, two matchups unfolded in San Diego and St. Louis. And as his team came to bat in the bottom of the first inning, Flaherty blared a now-deleted message onto Twitter: “WE ARE THE ONLY SPORT PLAYING TODAY LET THAT SINK IN.” He followed up with another deleted tweet two minutes later: “NHL CANCELLED THEIR GAMES … putting our players in the position to force cancellation of our games isnt right.”

AD

AD

Martinez had expected the Nationals to all sit out if one player decided to. Then the Phillies did, sweeping Washington into action with them.

“I got to focus on one, the players, what they’re feeling and what they are going through,” Martinez said Wednesday when asked about balancing baseball and what’s going on outside it. “I got to put my personal views aside and focus on them. We’ll stick together through this, thick and thin. I tell that that almost every day: ‘Hey, whatever happens, whatever you decide, I’m going to stick with you guys 100 percent.’”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.