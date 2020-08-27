The suit argues that the postponement of the season hurt the players’ ability to market themselves and their future professional opportunities. It asks for more transparency about the vote taken by the conference’s university presidents and chancellors that led to the decision to postpone the fall season.

The eight players suing the conference are redshirt freshman linebacker Garrett Snodgrass, sophomore linebacker Garrett Nelson, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Ethan Piper, redshirt freshman safety Noa Pola-Gates, freshman receiver Alante Brown, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Brant Banks, junior long snapper Brig Banks and redshirt freshman linebacker Jackson Hannah.

Parents from multiple Big Ten schools, including Nebraska, have released statements criticizing the conference’s decision to postpone the season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 both canceled the fall season Aug. 11, while the SEC, ACC and Big 12 aim to play this fall.

Following the public outcry, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren wrote in a statement Aug. 19 that the decision voted on by the conference’s university presidents and chancellors was “overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited.”

In a statement Thursday, the Big Ten Conference added: “We share the disappointment that some student-athletes and their families are feeling. However, this lawsuit has no merit and we will defend the decision to protect all student-athletes as we navigate through this global pandemic. We are actively considering options to get back to competition and look forward to doing so when it is safe to play.”

The lawsuit says that even though the conference’s decision “significantly and directly affects the rights and opportunities of student athletes at its member institutions, the Big Ten has rejected calls for transparency and refuses to provide documents supporting its claim that a vote was taken or that a proper process was followed.”

According to the lawsuit, the Big Ten’s governing documents require the presidents and chancellors to vote on such a decision and that at least 60 percent of those university leaders must vote in favor of the decision for it to take effect. With 14 member schools, at least nine presidents would have needed to vote in support of postponing the season. The lawsuit mentions how multiple university presidents have publicly said that the council did not take a formal vote.

The plaintiffs argue that the Big Ten breached its contractual obligations by not properly voting on this decision and that breach harmed the athletes.

The lawsuit says the athletes “will be unable to participate in any games, showcase their talent to professional scouts, or effectively develop their brand to set them up to market their name/image/likeness under recent changes in Nebraska law.”

The suit argues that the Big Ten’s decision was based on “flawed data” because the conference relied on studies that involved older patients who are not similar to college football players.

“This lawsuit isn’t about money or damages, it’s about real-life relief,” Mike Flood, the lead attorney representing the athletes, said in a statement. “These student athletes have followed all the precautions, underwent regular testing, and lived according to the prescribed guidelines of the world-class experts at UNMC all for the chance to play football in September.”

“On August 11th, six days after announcing the fall football schedule, a decision was made to cancel everything with vague reasoning and no explanation,” the statement continues. “Our Clients want to know whether there was a vote and the details of any vote, and whether the Big Ten followed its own rules in reaching its decision.”