The San Jose Sharks’ Evander Kane, who like Dumba was one of the founders of HDA, expressed disappointment that the shooting of Blake wasn’t a topic of conversation among players in a league that consists of predominantly White and Canadian players.

“First thing’s first is acknowledging it,” Kane told Sportsnet. “It’s another instance, unfortunately, that still hasn’t been acknowledged and we’re about — what? — three or four days into this video [of Blake’s shooting] being released, or this incident occurring? And I still haven’t seen or heard anything in regards to it, so that’s disappointing and as a Black player in this league, it’s even more disappointing.”

Kane tweeted that the “lack of action and acknowledgment” was “incredibly insulting.”

“It’s great to write statements, it’s great to send tweets, it’s great to post stories and pictures on Instagram, but at the end of the day it’s going to be about real action and meaningful change,” Kane said. “Unfortunately, that still isn’t occurring, and we need to be better.”

The Associated Press reported that players were discussing how they might protest racial injustice, citing two unnamed Black players frustrated that the league continued with its playoffs, with two of its three games preceded by moments of reflection.

“We really didn’t find out that the other leagues had taken their stance until we got here tonight,” Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said after Game 3 of a second-round series against the Boston Bruins. “It was something that I think for us was something we found out by the time we got to the rink and something we’ll have to address going forward.”

Dumba became the first NHL player to kneel during the U.S. national anthem, taking a knee before the Aug. 1 game between the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks and making a passionate speech. “Racism is everywhere, and we need to fight against it,” Dumba said at the time. “We will fight against injustice and fight for what is right. I hope this inspires a new generation of hockey players and hockey fans because Black lives matter, Breonna Taylor’s life matters. Hockey is a great game, but it could be a whole lot greater, and it starts with all of us.”