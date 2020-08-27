The NFL’s reaction also included emotional comments made by Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, during a radio interview. Vincent began by saying he was “proud” of the reaction he saw Wednesday from professional athletes to protest the shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot multiple times as he entered his car with his children inside.

“This [expletive], it’s got to end,” Vincent said while speaking to former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson on ESPN Radio. “But I’m so proud of these young boys, these young men and women. They did things that I didn’t think about doing. I always fought for the community but during my time, we thought we had a handle on it and obviously we didn’t. But when I saw Doc Rivers and LeBron [James] and George Hill, I think about my three boys.”

Johnson told Vincent to gather himself at one point, and Vincent could be heard sobbing.

“I’m sitting up here every day having a conversation about contact-tracing and how we’re going to play ball,” Vincent said. “And I’ve got a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old and a 15-year-old that I’m trying to prevent from being hunted, and their teachable moment and I’m trusting my Lord, trusting Him. I’m just — I’m proud of what the guys and the women are doing. As we would say, a unified people always defeat unified money. And I’m just proud. I’m proud.”

After the Lions canceled their practice Tuesday amid a series of conversations among players, Coach Matt Patricia said: “I challenge everybody in the league to do it, to go out there and continue these conversations and to listen.”

Other teams took similar approaches Thursday. The Colts issued a written statement that said the team would not practice. “Instead, the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities,” the statement read.

Some NFL teams that did conduct practice Thursday said they were taking steps to address social justice issues. The Baltimore Ravens issued a written statement that said: “Our team decided to practice this morning. After practice, the team will come together for a meeting to discuss and work on a plan for continued social justice reform efforts.”

New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins posted a photo to Instagram showing a Saints helmet with “Jacob Blake” written prominently across the front.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians said he urges players to go beyond protest and take meaningful actions.