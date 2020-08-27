Having attempted 25 passes in his brief college career, 20 of which came last season in relief of record-setting Bryce Perkins, Armstrong (6 feet 2, 215 pounds) becomes the first left-handed starter for Virginia since Jameel Sewell in 2009.

Armstrong had been dueling for the job with Keytaon Thompson, a graduate transfer from Mississippi State considered one of the more coveted quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

“It started with reps close to being even,” Mendenhall said Friday during a Zoom call with local media. “As many teams situations as we could get in as fast as we could get in, so our practice structure has been a lot more team oriented, with the quarterback decision being the main driver of that.

“We’ve constructed things really different, not only covid-wise, because of the quarterback position. As of today, Brennan Armstrong would have the lead at this point.”

Armstrong’s familiarity with Virginia’s system put him at a considerable advantage heading into training camp, especially considering the Cavaliers had to scrap spring practice in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic that shut down virtually all sports in the United States.

Spending time in the quarterbacks meeting room and learning from Perkins also provided a comfort level for Armstrong, even as he was unable to work with the wide receivers during spring, although he communicated with that group frequently via video conferencing and text messages.

Armstrong takes over on the heels of consecutive years of prolific production from Perkins, who set school single-season marks for total offense and passing yards as well as career rushing yards for a quarterback while Virginia earned its first ACC Coastal Division title and inaugural berth in the Orange Bowl.

“Everything just comes natural for him,” Perkins said of Armstrong during a Zoom interview in April. “Even without spring ball, I think he’ll be super prepared and ready to take the field. His feel for the game, he has the best feel I’ve seen in a while.

“He just fills areas and fills spaces so well that he’ll throw the ball, and it’s like, ‘How’d he do that?’”

While Perkins confounded defenses with an uncanny ability to escape tacklers and make others miss in the open field, Armstrong identifies as a more rugged runner along the lines of Taysom Hill, one of Mendenhall’s former charges when he served as head coach at Brigham Young.

Listed with almost the exact physical dimensions as Armstrong, Hill over three seasons with the New Orleans Saints at times has lined up in place of NFL all-time passing yardage leader Drew Brees or at other positions, adding anther wrinkle to one of the league’s most potent offenses.

Last season, Hill caught 19 passes for 234 yards and six touchdowns and had 27 carries for 156 yards and one touchdown.

Armstrong isn’t expected to line up anywhere other than quarterback this season, although as a senior in high school, he rushed for 1,105 yards and 22 touchdowns in leading Shelby (Ohio) to the state semifinals.

“He’s just a player that seems to win and make players around him better,” Mendenhall said of Armstrong during the spring. “But there’s also an edge to his personality where I think the team will take on a little bit more of a physical presence.”