“My team, they were fully in support, fully willing to boycott the game if it came to that,” said Edwards, who, along with fellow goalkeeper Bill Hamid, is among 12 executive board members for Black Players for Change, an MLS advocacy group founded after George Floyd’s death in May while in custody of Minneapolis police.

The D.C.-Philadelphia match, as well as others in MLS, will proceed, Edwards said, because the advocacy group “decided it was important for us to get back to playing. We were happy with the impact and the statement we made by boycotting the games on Wednesday.

“With the following steps that will take place and getting together with [league] ownership, we will be able to put together a concrete plan moving forward where we can truly start to affect social injustice.”

United Coach Ben Olsen said there were serious conversations about not playing this weekend.

“We, as a group, decided we will support what they feel is right in this moment,” Olsen said of Edwards, Hamid and defender Chris Odoi-Atsem, who is active in the advocacy group. “We’ve got some great guys who are extremely engaged and sharp and have a real good pulse of what’s going on with that coalition. We’ve put a lot of stock in them and their opinions.”

United’s 25-man roster includes nine Black players. Seven others are Hispanic and 13 nationalities are represented.The team’s captain, coach, general manager and chief executive are White.

Edwards praised the organization’s handling of social justice issues, saying: “I really feel like I am fortunate to be at a club where we are on the right side of history. They’ve been aggressive in wanting to attack this thing.”

He cited United’s formation of a diversity group, its support of various causes and the painting of “Black Lives Matter” and “BLM” in large letters on the stadium grass earlier this summer.

Edwards was less enthusiastic about the league’s response.

“We’ve seen reactionary statements, statements that don’t fully reach the level of support we are looking for,” said Edwards, 28, who is in his second year with United and sixth in MLS. “The league has a long way to go in fighting this thing.”

On Wednesday, as players were withdrawing from scheduled matches, the league announced it was postponing the balance of games. That drew angry reaction from players, who said they solely initiated action and the league was not involved in the decision. Only the first match of the night, Nashville SC at Orlando City, was played.

“Jacob Blake reminds us it’s not going away,” Edwards said. “I’m glad we made a statement Wednesday. Hopefully the league understands without their support, it’s really hard as Black people in this league to feel we want to contribute to it. It’s hurtful to not see action from MLS when these things happen. It truly makes us feel like our lives don’t matter.”

MLS did accommodate a moving demonstration before the first match of the return-to-play tournament at Disney World this summer. More than 100 players participated, raising fists, kneeling and wearing messages of support.

Since then, Edwards said, the league’s interest in implementing reforms seemed to fade. “No action whatsoever,” he said.

Teammate Julian Gressel said the team was unified in its commitment to follow the advocacy group’s lead on whether to play this weekend.

“Whatever they think was right, we would be on board with it,” said Gressel, a midfielder from Germany. “Now the games are on. We’ll continue playing, but there are these issues with systemic racism and everything that is going on with that movement that is so much bigger than a game for us.”

Olsen said United will play “with a little bit of heavy hearts and a lot of emotion."

“It has been an emotionally taxing week again for the country and our group, and in particular some of our players,” he said.

Aside from the team meetings, Olsen said he engaged in long conversations with five or six players and staff members about social issues.

“The group is together and supportive in the change we want to implement,” Olsen said, “and super supportive of those players affected more in these times than people like me.”

Playing again, Gressel said, is “going to be difficult."

“We’ll go on with the games,” he said. “We’ll play the games. But the conversations need to stay where they need to be, and that’s about Black lives matter. It’s as simple as that.”