The search warrant does not say whether Guice told the team of three separate incidents during which police say he pushed and strangled the girlfriend in February, March and April.

Guice, 23, was charged earlier this month with strangulation, assault and battery and destruction of property in connection with those incidents. He was arraigned on the charges during a brief hearing in Loudoun County Circuit Court Friday.

The Washington Football Team released Guice soon after the charges were filed. On Friday, a team spokesman released a statement in response to questions about the search warrant. “We will refer you to our August 7th statement on the release of Derrius Guice which stated that the Washington Football Team learned of domestic violence-related allegations against Derrius on the day prior to his release. … We cannot confirm or deny any information regarding a private health-related matter for one of our current or former players.”

Guice’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the search warrant. Guice’s attorney has said previously his client was innocent of the charges and the team has condemned the alleged behavior.

A second search warrant offers fresh details about the most serious allegations against Guice, who was set to be arraigned on the charges in Virginia Friday.

On March 12, Guice’s then-girlfriend went out to MGM casino in Maryland for a girl’s night and a photo was posted on social media, according to the search warrant.

Guice then went to the casino with another man. Guice was upset his girlfriend was “wearing tight pants/looking cheap and drinking,” according to the search warrant.

Guice and his girlfriend left the casino in his Range Rover and he began to pull the woman’s hair, according to the search warrant. The assault continued on the way to Guice’s home In Ashburn.

Once there, Guice grabbed his girlfriend by the throat while she was lying on a bed in his bedroom, according to the search warrant.

The woman lost consciousness and the next thing she could recall was Guice patting her face and saying “baby baby baby wake up wake up,” according to the search warrant.

The woman told investigators that she opened her eyes and Guice said, “I thought I lost you.”

The woman immediately left, according to the search warrant.

In the other encounters in February and April, Guice is accused of pushing his then-girlfriend to the ground inside and outside his house. The woman suffered injuries in both incidents, and in the latter incident Guice also smashed her cellphone on the street outside his home, according to charging documents.

Guice is facing three counts of assault and battery, strangulation and destruction of property.

During the arraignment, Guice waived his right to have the five charges against him read. He appeared via video on a computer screen that could only be seen by the judge and did not address the charges or make any statements. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 1.

Peter D. Greenspun, an attorney for Guice, previously issued a statement saying his client was innocent.

“Derrius will defend these charges in court, where a full vetting of the allegations will take place, in contrast to actions by local law enforcement and the Washington Football Team that assumed the worst, directly contradicting every sense of fairness and due process,” Greenspun said.

Washington released Guice after the charges were filed earlier this month. Guice was set to begin his third NFL season with the team, after being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft. Coach Ron Rivera said the team took the allegations “very, very seriously.”