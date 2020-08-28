After spending one season as Jerry Tarkanian’s replacement at Long Beach State in 1973-74, Olson moved east to take over an Iowa program that had appeared in the NCAA tournament only once since advancing to the 1955 national title game and had suffered four straight losing seasons. The Hawkeyes won 19 games in Olson’s first season and, four seasons later, earned their first national ranking and NCAA tournament appearance since 1970. The next season, 1979-80, Iowa upset three higher-seeded Eastern schools (N.C. State, Syracuse and Georgetown) to advance to the Final Four before falling to Louisville.

AD

AD

Three more NCAA tournament berths and a new basketball arena (“the House that Lute Built,” as Carver-Hawkeye Arena was dubbed) would follow, but Olson left after the 1982-83 season for Arizona, a program that had all of three NCAA tournament appearances to its name. And once again, a program was transformed. The Wildcats advanced to the NCAA tournament in 1985, Olson’s second season, and wouldn’t fail to do so again until 2010, three years after Olson’s last game as coach.

Suddenly, Western basketball wasn’t spelled with the letters UCLA. Olson led Arizona to its first No. 1 ranking and Final Four in 1987-88 and repeated the latter feat in 1994. And in 1997, fourth-seeded Arizona upset top-seeded Kansas in the Sweet 16, then took down two of the sport’s Eastern blue bloods — North Carolina and Kentucky, both of them No. 1 seeds — to win the school’s first and only national title and become only the fifth team from the Pacific time zone to ever win the national championship.

No team west of Kansas has won it since.

AD

AD

“You don’t have to leave family and friends and go across the country and freeze your butt off to play on a team that makes the Final Four,” Olson said after Arizona defeated North Carolina to reach its first national semifinal, in 1988.

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, who was one of Olson’s first recruits to Arizona in 1983, called him “an amazing coach” and a “wonderful man.”

Georgia Tech Coach Josh Pastner, who played for and coached under Olson, called him “the absolute best.”