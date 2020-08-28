The team discussed what to do. The nation had been here before. Every team had been wearing Breonna Taylor’s name on its jerseys, but the law enforcement officers that shot her in her home in March in Louisville have not faced charges. The season was dedicated to Taylor and the “Say Her Name” campaign, but there have been few tangible results.

Thibault asked the group whether he was the only one particularly bothered by the Blake shooting; the team told him no, he wasn’t alone. The Mystics wanted to make a statement, but how would that differ from previous statements? That’s when Thibault suggested one that will be a lasting image of 2020.

The team arrived at IMG Academy arena wearing white T-shirts that spelled out Blake’s name, featuring seven faux bullet holes, colored to show blood dripping, on the back of each.

“If you really want to make a statement about it, then the graphic image of seven bullet holes is about as graphic as you can get,” Thibault said a short while before the Mystics took the floor against Phoenix on Friday (the game ended too late for this edition).. “To our players’ credit, they went to work.”

The Mystics were at the center of what turned out to be a leaguewide postponement of games Wednesday and Thursday. The season was supposed to be dedicated to bringing attention to social justice causes, but the message seemed to wane a bit after a month in the bubble at Bradenton, Fla. The Blake shooting brought it all back to the forefront. The Milwaukee Bucks were the first to take a stand by refusing to play their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. The Mystics were next to voice their opposition to playing; the rest of the WNBA followed their lead. By the end of the day Wednesday, the NBA and WNBA had postponed all games. Other leagues also began to call off games, and individuals — such as women’s tennis star Naomi Osaka — made similar stands.

The T-shirt will be a lasting image from Wednesday, but so will the presence of a 5-year-old boy. As the WNBA postponed games, the six teams scheduled to play that night gathered for a photo of unity, their arms locked together. Positioned in the middle of the photo was Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins kneeling next to her son, Emanuel. Everyone in the picture was wearing a black or white shirt, but there Emanuel was in a bright red Mystics shirt.

Both Thibault and guard Ariel Atkins spoke emotionally about wondering what type of world Emanuel would grow up in when he transitions from a child to a young Black man, a demographic at much higher risk of being subject to police brutality.

“Soon he’s going to grow into a young man, and I just want the best for his future,” Hawkins said.

“ … You always want to be in position to be able to protect your child. This is just what I’m doing. It’s my job as his mom to protect him. … I know when he gets older he’s going to look back and see all of the marching, all of the statements being named, that he was part of that. … He’s part of that fight, and we’re fighting for his future."

The WNBA returned to the court Friday with a renewed sense of purpose. The situation is difficult as players try to regain focus on the floor, knowing that, as they continuously preach, the racial climate of the country is bigger than basketball.

This is exactly the situation that many players found themselves in before the season began. Protests were continuing around the country in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in police custody in Minneapolis. Players had to decide whether to play in the bubble or keep their focus on social justice. Natasha Cloud, the Mystics’ starting point guard, opted to stay home.

“We’re in a really, really ugly place right now as a country,” Cloud said this week. “The fact that Black men and women can be executed and try to be executed in broad daylight at the hands of those who are supposed to serve and protect us, it’s insane. And then to expect Black women and Black men to continuously entertain America and distract them from what’s really going on. That’s cruel.”