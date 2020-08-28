Two days of talks, including an emergency meeting of the NBA’s Board of Governors Thursday and multiple meetings of the National Basketball Players Association, produced an agreement to continue with the balance of the playoffs, which are set to run through mid-October. The governors for the 13 teams, NBPA representatives and league officials met Thursday, with Michael Jordan, the Charlotte Hornets chairman and the NBA’s labor relations committee chairman, taking a leading role. The Chicago Bulls legend is the NBA’s only Black majority owner.

The NBA hit pause Wednesday for the first time since opening its restricted bubble at Disney World in early July. The three games scheduled for Wednesday and three more games Thursday were postponed and teams did not practice as the two sides discussed how to proceed. The NBA will restart games on Saturday.

AD

AD

Meanwhile, a group of more than 100 NBA employees expressed solidarity with the players in an email to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Friday saying they would “step back from our day jobs to process, to listen, to think, to learn, to reflect and to heal."

Rather than work on Friday, the employees said they would dedicate their efforts to calling elected officials, participating in social justice demonstrations and brainstorming new ways the NBA can exert influence on matters of racial equality. Last month, after talks with union leaders, the NBA established a $300 million foundation and the visibility efforts undertaken inside the bubble, which include placing “Black Lives Matter” on the court and allow players to wear social justice messages on their jerseys.

“We believe the NBA, its leadership, and the Board of Governors unequivocally have the leverage to do more to direct address and combat police brutality and systemic racism in this country,” the letter from employees read. “We acknowledge and credit all the work the NBA has already done, including the establishment of the NBA Foundation and prominent messaging on our courts and jerseys, but we have the power to have a greater impact. The NBA has not done enough proactively, and rather has relied too heavily on our players."

AD

AD

Silver wrote an email in response, expressing his “wholehearted support” for NBA and WNBA players “shining a light on important issues of social justice.” He told employees that this week’s conversations with the NBPA had been “candid and productive,” with a focus on voting access, civic engagement and police reform, and that he planned to share more details publicly later Friday.

“I understand that some of you feel the league should be doing more,” Silver wrote. “I hear you. … We are dedicated to driving the sustainable change that is long overdue.”

The NBA’s players have also received statements of support from multiple teams, a group of referees who are living inside the bubble and the coaches’ association.

AD