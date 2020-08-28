Sills did not specify how long before a game the rapid-result testing might take place or that it necessarily would occur on game day.

AD

During an approximately 45-minute conversation, Sills said that the NFL is prepared to shut down teams if that becomes necessary during the season because of any actual or potential outbreaks. He said that a player would be withheld from a game if exhibiting any coronavirus symptoms, even if that player tests negative. He said the NFL is pleased with its low rate of positive tests during teams’ training camps but realizes that many challenges are ahead as the season, scheduled to begin Sept. 10, nears.

AD

On the testing protocol for the season and particularly how testing of players will be handled on game day or as close to kickoff as possible, Sills said the league was scheduled to speak Friday to the NFL Players Association and he hoped those testing procedures would be finalized within days.

“As we get more confidence in those rapid-care antigen tests, one of those things we’ve been tracking is: How do they perform in conjunction with our PCR test?” Sills said. “That’s why you continue to evolve those decisions. But I do think you’ll see it finalized within the next couple of days.”

AD

Sills said the league must allow some time to deal with any testing issues as when 77 players, coaches and team staff members had positive test results last weekend that were later said by BioReference Laboratories to be “most likely false positive results” attributable to “an isolated contamination” in a New Jersey lab. All 77 individuals subsequently tested negative.

AD

“We’re always trying to balance getting the information [quickly] with getting accurate information,” Sills said Friday. “One thing this past weekend taught us: We need a little time to clean up if we do get an unconfirmed positive test result. … We recognize that we do want to make sure that we have the opportunity to not withhold players who truly had a laboratory error, if you will. But at the same time, we’re always going to [err] on the side of caution. If we think anyone might be infected, we’re not going to have them be part of the game.”

The NFL announced that it had zero new confirmed positive tests of players between Aug. 12-20. Players, coaches and selected team staffers are being tested daily during training camps. The daily testing lasts at least through Sept. 5, under a previous agreement between the NFL and NFLPA.

NFL game days in 2020 are to include far fewer people on the field and on teams’ sidelines. There are to be no cheerleaders, team mascots or bands on the field. Access to teams’ locker rooms will be greatly restricted.

AD

AD

Sills declined to specify how many positive cases would lead to a team being shut down during the season, calling that “a complex decision that has several layers to it.” The NFLPA and medical experts would be involved in any such decision, Sills said.

“If we have one positive test with 50 close contacts — which, boy, I sure hope that doesn’t happen, but if it did — that might be a situation where you’ve got a team that can’t participate, as opposed to having two positive tests with no close contacts,” Sills said. “So there are just a lot of variables. … It’s about keeping both teams safe, keeping everyone in the environment safe. But those are some of the ways that we would approach it. And if we have to take that step, we’re prepared to do so.”

Sills was asked about a hypothetical situation in which a star player such as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tests positive on game day.

AD

AD

“I will go you one better than that: Patrick Mahomes doesn’t even have to test positive,” Sills said. “If he had covid symptoms and had a negative test, he would still sit out because, again, it’s about keeping everyone safe. Our protocols are very strict. If he tests positive, that’s a little bit of a no-brainer. But even if he has covid symptoms and he tests negative, we’re still going to keep him out because we know that people don’t always test positive right away.