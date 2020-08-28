Lane Kiffin, the Rebels’ first-year coach, joined his team on its march, according to the Clarion Ledger. Kiffin later tweeted his support.

Earlier this year, a statue of a Confederate soldier that had stood on Mississippi’s campus since 1906 was taken down from its location near the university’s administration building and moved to the campus’s Confederate cemetery, where it was visible from the football team’s practice fields. After a group of athletes complained, the school installed what it called “a temporary screen” to block views of the monument.

“This allows all students, faculty, staff and fans of the University of Mississippi to enjoy our beautiful campus without having to see a symbol of slavery, racism, hate and oppression,” senior defensive end Tariqious Tisdale said in a video expressing the team’s support for the decision to block the view.

On Thursday, players at Mississippi State decided not to practice and instead marched to Unity Park in downtown Starkville.

The Bulldogs’ march drew praise from first-year coach Mike Leach on Twitter:

Kentucky’s players also decided not to practice Thursday night.

“We met as a unity council, which is just a group of leaders throughout the team that players have anointed, and we really just talked about the issue,” Wildcats junior defensive end Josh Paschal told reporters. “We had some players that felt like this was necessary to make this decision, spread awareness and make that awareness into action. With that [it] came to one decision. We all believe this is the right thing.”

Wednesday’s slate of NBA playoff games was postponed when players refused to play to protest racial injustice in the wake of the death of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. Other sports followed suit Wednesday and Thursday, when games in Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA were postponed for similar reasons.