This is the Washington Football Team notebook, something we’re trying this season to bring you closer to the action with insight and analysis you might not find elsewhere. Please tweet @NickiJhabvala or email nicki.jhabvala@washpost.com with thoughts, questions or suggestions.

For nearly an hour and a half Thursday, the Washington Football Team convened for a broad conversation about racial injustice in the U.S. in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wis. Many players shared their own experiences, and emotions were high. So when players returned to the field Friday morning, Coach Ron Rivera anticipated that the minds of his players could still be elsewhere.

“But it’s natural,” Rivera said. “This is a very deep issue going on right now, and I think sometimes it will catch some of these young guys’ attention.”

But “distant” for this team now, after eight practices with full pads or shells, was a good gauge of their progress — and of the franchise’s cultural rebuild under Rivera.

Practice remained uptempo — noticeably so to Joe Theismann, who watched from the side of the field for the first time this offseason. Team drills remained competitive, with crushing hits (again by safety Troy Apke), contested touchdown catches (Cam Sims, Jester Weah) and even the annual camp tradition of a player puking on the sideline in between reps.

More significant, however, are the “little things” he’s noticed from players that show the beginnings of a cultural shift. Things like players picking up after themselves in the locker room, or pushing each other in practice.

“It’s come from some of the most unlikely spots,” he said. “Some of the younger guys saying things, and watching some of the veteran guys respond to it. Watching some of the younger guys listen and turn and ask the veteran guys for advice and watch the veteran step up.”

One of Rivera’s biggest concerns coming in was selfishness from players, borne out of years of losing.

“Honestly, I kind of felt that early on that there was a little selfishness,” Rivera said. “But as we’ve gone through this, you’ve started to see the guys opening up with one another. You see the older guys putting their arms around the young guys and talking to them and saying, ‘Hey, you know what this is how you need to do it. Take a look at this.’”

Such was the case during the one-on-one drills between the defensive and offensive lines. After rookie defensive end Chase Young went against veteran tackle Morgan Moses, Moses walked over to the defense’s scrum and showed Young hand-placement techniques.

“That’s the cool thing that you want to see as a coach,” Rivera said. “It’s going to be hard. It’s not going to help it overnight, but I just see guys being more aware of their teammates and working together. That I think is what you’re looking for to get past some of the things that happened before we got here and correct those things and show everybody we’re doing things the right way.”

Young continued to work his way back into practice. The No. 2 overall pick, who has missed time because of a hip flexor, participated full-speed during those individual drills against the tackles, and took more reps in team drills.

If he experienced any lingering discomfort, Young did a good job of masking the pain. His get-off at the line and power at the point of attack looked just as it did before. During one rep in full-team drills, Young trucked Logan Thomas after he caught a screen pass in the backfield. Thomas — who is 6-foot-6, 250 pounds — simply fell backward after colliding with Young.

“He looked fresh. I think, again, as we continue to go through this and the training staff feels more and more comfortable with us cutting him loose, then we’ll be able to work him in,” Rivera said. “Eventually we’ll get to the point where we cut him loose ...”

Alex Smith again participated in limited team drills and individual work. The veteran quarterback has looked more and more comfortable each day. But he’s yet to face a full rush, in 11-on-11. When asked what he’s looking for from Smith to move him to the next level, Rivera said the evaluation is as much about his mental progress as his physical progress.

“Well, I think right now it’s not just what we’re seeing but how he’s feeling,” Rivera said. “That’s a conversation that we’re going to have, just to see where he is mentally and go from there. That’s one of the things that we try to do, too, is we always try to keep him in the loop as we’ve decided and as we’ve gone forward with him.”

Practice playlist: “She So Fly (I’m So High)" by Grind Mode, “Zeze” by Ogizzle and “Ain’t Gon Let Up,” by DG Yola.