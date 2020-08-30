This will be a fantasy football draft season like no other, for a number of reasons. The novel coronavirus pandemic means there are no preseason games, which typically offer fantasy GMs constant clues about player usage and sleeper candidates, to say nothing of injury concerns. It’s hard to predict what sort of home-field advantage teams will have this year, as some start the season in empty stadiums and others have significantly reduced capacity. We haven’t seen rookies compete on NFL fields, and it’s nearly impossible to assess star players on new teams, like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski (Tampa Bay), DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona), Todd Gurley (Atlanta) and Melvin Gordon (Denver). In fact, for these and other reasons, interest in fantasy football appears muted this summer.

AD

AD

The basics

Start with a look at what the optimal rosters would look like for every squad in a 12-team point-per-reception league if every owner selected the best possible player at every draft spot, based on our 2020 player projections. All the rosters in this draft should outperform an average team in any given week, with most performing at a playoff-caliber level. One hint: Get a jump on the waiver wire with smart deployment of your last few picks. (Read more)

These positional groupings will help you make difficult decisions. For example, there are only three running backs in the top tier and three more in the second tier, but eight running backs are in the third tier, and they will be taken with prime picks in the first, second and possibly even third rounds. (Read more)

AD

AD

Seeking a script to help guide you through the all-important early rounds? We’ve optimized each draft slot to account for player potential, positional scarcity and injury risk — three key factors that help determine your fantasy fate — and explained the potential value of each pick. With the early rounds scripted, you can concentrate on finding steals in the middle of the draft.

Player rankings

Here are The Post’s annual draft rankings, based on next-level point projections that encompass a player’s role in his team’s offense and the projected difficulty of weekly matchups. While six of the top seven players listed are running backs, nearly half of the top 30 players (14) are wide receivers. (Read more)

AD

AD

Here’s an easy way to take our rankings to your draft. Or at least to print them out and stare at them, assuming you’re drafting at home, by yourself, via Zoom. Sigh. (Read more)

Positional rankings (QB | RB | WR | TE)

Des Bieler ranks his top choices at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. The top 12 at each position are listed here.

Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson, 2. Patrick Mahomes, 3. Dak Prescott, 4. Kyler Murray, 5. Russell Wilson, 6. Deshaun Watson, 7. Carson Wentz, 8. Matt Ryan, 9. Tom Brady, 10. Josh Allen, 11. Matthew Stafford, 12. Daniel Jones.

Running backs

1. Christian McCaffrey, 2. Ezekiel Elliott, 3. Saquon Barkley, 4. Alvin Kamara, 5. Dalvin Cook, 6. Derrick Henry, 7. Joe Mixon, 8. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 9. Kenyan Drake, 10. Miles Sanders, 11. Nick Chubb, 12. Josh Jacobs.

Wide receivers

1. Michael Thomas, 2. Davante Adams, 3. Julio Jones, 4. Tyreek Hill, 5. DeAndre Hopkins, 6. Chris Godwin, 7. Kenny Golladay, 8. JuJu Smith-Schuster, 9. Allen Robinson, 10. Mike Evans, 11. D.J. Moore, 12. Adam Thielen.

Tight ends

1. George Kittle, 2. Travis Kelce, 3. Mark Andrews, 4. Zach Ertz, 5. Darren Waller, 6. Evan Engram, 7. Rob Gronkowski, 8. Hunter Henry, 9. Mike Gesicki, 10. Tyler Higbee, 11. Hayden Hurst, 12. T.J. Hockenson.

Draft day debates and top strategy tips

Want more data before deciding how to handle the top few picks of the first round? Here’s a breakdown of the most likely choices, starting with the consensus top pick, Christian McCaffrey, who easily projects as the top-scoring fantasy running back. If you take anyone but McCaffrey — and we have a few options — you can expect plenty of guffaws. (Read more)

AD

AD