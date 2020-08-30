In April, he promised in a tweet “to my new future team whomever it may be. I can’t wait to bring great discipline, integrity, and work ethic to that new city. Wherever I may land your [sic] going to get the hardest working defensive end in the league!”
With Ngakoue and Danielle Hunter, the Vikings will have two Pro Bowl players under the age of 26 and two top pass rushers, with Everson Griffen departing for Dallas.
Jacksonville now has eight picks in the first five rounds — two first-round picks, a second, a third, two fourths and two fifths — in the 2021 NFL draft, with the possibility that one fifth-round pick will be sweetened. According to ESPN, the fifth-round pick in the Ngakoue deal would become a fourth-rounder if he makes the Pro Bowl and a third-rounder if he is a Pro Bowl player and the Vikings win the Super Bowl.
Because Ngakoue did not sign his franchise tender before the July 15 deadline, he must play this season under the $17.8 million tag before he can sign a long-term deal. He and the Vikings agreed to a one-year contract worth a few million less than the tag, the NFL Network reported, with the Vikings having about $12.9 million in cap space.
