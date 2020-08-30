During rookie minicamps in Denver, former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak would show his undrafted players and tryout candidates a highlight of Terrell Davis from 1995. Davis, then a sixth-round rookie running back out of Georgia, was a long shot to make the roster, but that quickly changed in a preseason game in Tokyo against the San Francisco 49ers. Davis was asked to help on kickoff coverage, so he ran onto the field with a stomach full of hot dogs — he didn’t think he would play in the game, and he was hungry — and took off sprinting when the kick was airborne. San Francisco’s Tyronne Drakeford fielded the ball and barely made it 10 yards upfield before Davis tackled him so hard he flew back three yards.

AD

AD

That play earned Davis a roster spot and set in motion a Hall of Fame career. Kubiak’s message to rookies years later was simple: It can take just one play, and special teams is a good place to start. Just as it was for Davis, current Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and countless others over the years. Special teams, though hardly glamorous, is a tiebreaker of sorts; players who contribute on teams in addition to their primary position are more valuable than players of comparable skill who can only do one thing.

That message holds true for players on the bubble for the Washington Football Team this year, but opportunity is limited and evaluating players is nearly impossible. Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, there is no preseason. So when Rivera and his staff pick their first 53-man roster Saturday, they will have to make some decisions virtually sight-unseen.

“You won’t really know until the young man you decide to keep ... is out there,” Rivera said Sunday after practice. “On the first Sunday [of the regular season], you’re going to find out exactly whether or not he has what it takes. Right now, you’ve kind of got an incomplete picture. We’ll try to make the best decision and believe it’s the right decision until we get a chance to see whether it was or wasn’t.”

AD

AD

Though many starting roles for Washington appear to be solidified after two weeks of camp, more than a handful of spots are up for grabs.

“Probably seven. Maybe eight,” Rivera said. “We were talking about it last night as coaches that we were looking at a couple positions specifically. We know who our top guys are, but after that it’s a mix of guys.”

Because of the unusual offseason, Rivera said he could decide to keep more players at certain positions than he otherwise would have in normal years. But those final spots will still probably be determined with the tiebreaker: special teams.

“You sit there and look at it: ‘This guy might be our best fourth, fifth or sixth guy, but he’s not one of our best special teams guys,’” Rivera said. “One thing I have [special teams coordinator] Nate [Kaczor] do for us is I have Nate rank every player by special teams — where they would rank as a core special teams player, how many core special teams is this guy on as far as we call ‘the big four,’ kickoff return and punt return. Again, those are things we have to factor in. ... Like I said, there’s probably seven or eight guys that we’re still looking at and deciding on.”

AD

AD

Jonathan Allen gave a scare during Washington’s competitive red-zone period Sunday. On a pass play, Allen got rolled up in the trenches and remained on the ground grabbing his left leg when the play ended. He was helped off the field with the assistance of two trainers, who examined his left knee and wrapped a brace around it for the remainder of practice. The energy of practice was sapped after the injury, but Rivera struck an optimistic tone afterward when he said it “doesn’t look serious.”

“He wanted to go back out there,” Rivera said of Allen. “I don’t know if he did or not, but I know he was trying to get back out there and we were trying to hold him back.”

Another day, another big hit by Chase Young. The rookie defensive end has been a one-man highlight show since returning from a hip flexor injury. During team drills early in practice, Young engulfed veteran running back Adrian Peterson on a run up the middle, earning the praise of his teammates.

AD

AD

“I’m ready to see him out on game day crushing people,” defensive tackle Daron Payne said.

A day after Alex Smith took a “very big step” and participated in his first 11-on-11 drills in shells, he didn’t compete in any full-team drills Sunday. Rivera said that was the plan going into practice, but he didn’t provide a timetable of when — or if — Smith would get any time in full-contact drills in the coming week.

“When we get into certain specific situations, we’re going to continue to work with Alex,” Rivera said.

Practice playlist: “100 Shots” by Young Dolph, “Bank Account” by 21 Savage, “Jugg King” by Young Scooter, “Surf” by Young Thug feat. Gunna and “All of a Sudden” by Lil Baby feat. Moneybagg Yo.