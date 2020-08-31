On Monday, the show went on as planned.
Top-ranked Djokovic continued his undefeated play in 2020 with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 win over Dzumhur and advanced to face Kyle Edmund in his quest for his fourth U.S. Open crown and 18th Grand Slam title.
Other top seeds moving on included No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 6-2, 6-1, 6-1, and No. 5 Alexander Zverev, who defeated the 2017 U.S. Open finalist Kevin Anderson, 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, despite wild struggles with his serve. Ninth-seeded Diego Schwartzman was the lone top seed to fall on the men’s side, losing to the Brit Cameron Norrie in five sets.
The women’s side was mainly chalk as well, with a handful of former Grand Slam champions moving on. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Irina-Camelia Begu, 6-3, 6-2, and 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber beat Ajla Tomljanovic, 6-4, 6-4. Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova defeated Anhelina Kalinina, 6-4, 6-0.
In her Grand Slam main draw debut, 18-year-old Washington native Hailey Baptiste gave No. 30 seed Kristina Mladenovic a test before falling, 7-5, 6-2.
