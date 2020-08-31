France’s Benoît Paire became the first player to test positive; he was removed from the main draw the day before the tournament began and the U.S. Tennis Association initiated contact tracing to determine who needs to quarantine.
On Monday, the show went on as planned.
Top-ranked Djokovic continued his undefeated play in 2020 with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 win over Dzumhur and advanced to face Kyle Edmund in his quest for his fourth U.S. Open crown and an 18th Grand Slam title. No. 4 seed Naomi Osaka, the 2018 champion in New York, won as well, defeating her countrywoman Misaki Doi, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, in a physical match.
She faces Camila Giorgi of Italy next.
Other top seeds moving on included No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Albert Ramos-Viñolas, 6-2, 6-1, 6-1; and No. 5 Alexander Zverev, who defeated 2017 finalist Kevin Anderson, 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5, despite wild struggles with his serve. Ninth-seeded Diego Schwartzman was the lone top seed to fall on the men’s side, losing to Britain’s Cameron Norrie in five sets.
The women’s side was mainly chalk as well, with a handful of former Grand Slam champions moving on. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Irina-Camelia Begu, 6-3, 6-2, and 2016 U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber beat Ajla Tomljanovic, 6-4, 6-4. Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova defeated Anhelina Kalinina, 6-4, 6-0.
In her Grand Slam main-draw debut, 18-year-old Washington native Hailey Baptiste gave No. 30 seed Kristina Mladenovic a test before falling, 7-5, 6-2.
Read more: