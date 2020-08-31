United officials said they did not want to comment.
Rivas became a free agent early this month after appearing in seven matches and scoring once this past season for Ankaragücü, which finished last in Turkey’s 18-club first division. Since 2015, he has also played in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Uruguay.
His most productive years were 2013-17 with 69 goals: 37 for Tachira (Venezuela), 19 for Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) and 13 for Sharjah (UAE). He made three appearances for the Venezuelan national team between 2010 and ’14.
Since MLS returned from the novel coronavirus shutdown, United (1-4-3) has scored five goals in six matches (0-3-3). Ola Kamara, the starting striker, has battled injuries and scored once (on a penalty kick). Backup Erik Sorga has played sparingly. Midfielders Ulises Segura and Edison Flores have served as forwards, as well.
United’s troubles run much deeper than frontline production, but Rivas would provide another experienced option in addition to Kamara, 30, an MLS veteran who played in China for less than six months before returning stateside last summer to sign with United.
Rivas would become the second Venezuelan on the roster, joining defensive midfielder Júnior Moreno.
United is facing a personnel shortage because of injuries: Seven ailing players, including five starters, missed the 4-1 defeat at Philadelphia on Saturday and goalkeeper Bill Hamid was out for personal reasons.
It’s unclear how many will return for matches against the New York Red Bulls (3-3-2) on Wednesday and New York City FC (3-5-0) on Sunday.
United has not won since March 8, five days before the season was suspended because of the pandemic.