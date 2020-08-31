Haskins’s pass was underthrown and Darby jumped the route, picked off the pass and sprinted the length of the field for a touchdown. As he stood on the sideline after the play, Haskins talked through his mistake.

“What we talked about was the situation,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “He still had a timeout left, he had the whole field open to him. I told him at that point: ‘There’s nothing wrong with putting something in the middle, because if we catch it there we can call timeout, [and] there’s nothing wrong with throwing the ball away. The two things we can’t do are turn the ball over and take a sack.’

“I mean, a veteran corner baited him into a mistake, and that’s really what happened. … And he said it — ‘Coach, I have to put that ball a little bit over here, away from him.’ He understood his mistake, and, like I said, that’s where you start seeing the growth in him.”

In an offseason limited mostly to virtual interactions with his coaches and only two weeks of real practice, Haskins has been on a mission to prove he should be the starting quarterback for Washington. Rivera said in January that he wanted to see a commitment and improved leadership from Haskins for him to earn the job.

So Haskins shed weight, worked out with his own receivers and countless others across the league, trained with his personal quarterback coaches and altered his personal life to show football was his priority. To show that he could be the franchise leader, as starting quarterbacks are expected to be.

As the team capped training camp with a practice at FedEx Field on Monday, Haskins was hopeful his work will pay off.

“When I got drafted, I wanted to show that I was a franchise quarterback here,” he said after practice. “Things happened and they made some changes around here. This new coaching staff, I just wanted to show them how much I love the game, the leader that I want to be and how I can be reliable in situations, make the right plays and potentially get some wins.”

Although Rivera promised a competition of sorts at quarterback, Haskins worked almost entirely with the first-team offense during the camp practices that were open to the media. Any notion of a battle for the job faded in the early going, and as competition within the team intensified and the offensive installations increased, Haskins gained a firm hold on the QB1 spot — if it was ever his to really lose.

Rivera still refuses to declare Haskins the Week 1 starter; when asked when he would do so, Rivera playfully responded: “The 13th, right? That’s the opener?” But when describing the young quarterback’s play over the past couple of weeks, Rivera has regularly cited his growth.

“I think he’s grown, he’s learning, he’s developing,” Rivera said Monday. “This year, obviously as a team we’re at a handicap. But for a quarterback, the guy that really has to learn, this has been tough, and I thought he’s handled it very well.”

The most significant growth in Haskins seemed to unfold when the spotlight wasn’t on him during the virtual offseason. The 23-year-old who grew up roughly 30 miles from FedEx Field had one season as a full-time starter at Ohio State before he was thrown into the fire as a rookie last year. After coming off the bench for two games, he started seven others late in the season, forcing him to adapt to a system that wasn’t designed for him or even created with the notion that he would start.

When the coaching staff changed, so did Haskins’s approach.

“I would just say that just growing up and being more mature,” he said. “Being two years removed from college, you kind of know what works for you and what doesn’t. Just trying to figure a workout regimen that works for me and a plan for me to take place to show that I’m ready to go. I did that this year, and I think it’s showing on the field. I’m looking forward to doing that in game action.”

His teammates, while noticing his physical change, also noted Haskins’s confidence. The little things, from his posture, to the way he breaks the huddle.

“I told him, ‘Look man, when you get in that huddle, you go in there and whisper to us, it’s a respect thing. When you get in there and say, hey man this is the play on two, when you go in there with confidence, those guys are going to be locked in,’” veteran tackle Morgan Moses said earlier in camp. “I think he’s developed that mindset in his game.”

But Rivera made it clear he was looking for more. Throughout camp he stressed the importance of his quarterbacks’ decision-making in team drills.

“I just think that the biggest thing with decision-making is knowing that the defense is making you check the ball down or knowing that the defense is baiting you to do something you’re not supposed to be doing, but making it look good so that you can try it,” Haskins said. “That’s something you’ve just got to get a feel for the game of. Just knowing not to bypass the reads for bigger throws or to try to find more time in the pocket to make bigger plays.”

Rivera has seemed to agree, noting after nearly every practice that Haskins has a desire to be coached, and a desire to learn. He mentioned it again Monday — shortly after Haskins was intercepted by Darby.

“Again, we still have a ways to go, but it’s promising,” Rivera said. “And that’s probably the best thing you can say about it, too, that he’s showing those moments that really tells you he’s learning.”