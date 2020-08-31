The fifth of the Padres’ five deals in a dizzying, 48-hour span turned out to be the biggest: On Monday, some five hours ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline, the Padres acquired pitcher Mike Clevinger from the Cleveland Indians in a nine-player blockbuster, giving them the front-line starter they craved ahead of the stretch run. The deal remains unofficial pending the exchange of medical information.

In five separate deals with five different teams, Padres General Manager A.J. Preller has acquired seven players, while sending away a total of 15, most of them prospects. The Padres, with a core built around superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and veteran third baseman Manny Machado, have not made the playoffs since 2006, but entered Monday with the third-best record (21-15) in the National League, having won 10 of their past 13 games.

Clevinger, 29, is an eccentric right-hander with a career 3.20 ERA in parts of five seasons in Cleveland. In 2019, his ERA (2.71) ranked third in the American League, and his rate of strikeouts per nine innings (12.1) ranked fourth, among starters with at least 120 innings pitched.

However, at least in 2020, he is best known for essentially getting kicked off the Indians for three weeks in early August for lying to teammates and team officials about a nighttime outing in Chicago just days after MLB strengthened its social distancing protocols to limit coronavirus outbreaks. The team sent Clevinger and teammate Zach Plesac home, then placed them on the restricted list and sent them to the alternate training site.

Since then, Clevinger has been considered the most attractive pitcher on the trade market — which was pushed back a month from its normal July 31 slot because of the truncated, 60-game season that began July 23 — despite the fact the Indians have contended all season and entered Monday tied with the Chicago White Sox for first place in the AL Central at 21-13.