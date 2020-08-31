After the roster move was announced Monday morning, Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone told reporters that “we couldn’t get anything” in terms of trade offers for Fournette. “A fifth, a sixth — anything.”

This summer, Fournette lobbied for the Jaguars to sign free agent quarterback Cam Newton even though the team already had anointed Gardner Minshew as its signal-caller, leading some to think he was trying to undercut the young passer.

“When all of that was going around I kinda took a step back from football and had to realize it’s bigger than that, it’s a lot bigger than that,” Fournette said earlier this month. “I talked to Gardner during the whole thing, they kind of made it a big deal when I asked for Cam. He understood where I was coming from. At the end of the day, I want to win, like, who doesn’t want to win? We came from a 2017 season with a team who was 10-6, we had talent all over the board and then for the next couple of years, we went down the drain.”

Fournette also addressed reports that he was unhappy in Jacksonville.

“I just want to address a lot of things, too, especially the media came out and said, whoever said I was an angry guy,” he said. “I mean, for number one, would you be angry if you were losing, week in and week out by 63 points? And that is one of my biggest problems. I do get upset at when we lose and it takes me a while to get over it. I expect, just like anybody else, you put the work in and you want a 'W' but sometimes, a lot of times last year, it didn’t go like that.

“I guess they kind of misconstrued that and thought I was around here just angry, and don’t get me wrong, I was upset from the losing we were doing, but that’s just the winner in me. That’s for any guy I feel like who plays this professional level of sports."

He added: “I’m not no jerk, but when it comes to football and winning, I’m all in for that.”

On Sunday, the Jaguars traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2022 after the fifth-year pro publicly announced that he no longer wanted to play in Jacksonville. The Jaguars earlier had traded away quarterback Nick Foles, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Calais Campbell.

Fournette’s departure means Ryquell Armstead and Chris Thompson will be the primary ball carriers this season for the Jaguars, who open the season Sept. 13 against the Indianapolis Colts.