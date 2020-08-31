As he left the court, Murray took it all in after days on which NBA players used their platform to advocate for social change and wiped his eyes with his jersey. “These shoes give me life,” he later tearfully told TNT. “Even though these people are gone, they give me life. They help me find strength.”

The 50-point performance in Denver’s 119-107 win was Murray’s second in three games. “I play with a lot of heart, play with a lot of passion,” he said. “And when you’re fighting for something, it means a whole lot more. And we’ve been fighting this fight for a long time, and we’re tired of being tired. ...

“It’s an emotional thing because it’s not just me. There’s so many other guys. It’s lives. It’s not — it’s your life, it’s your life. Imagine losing your life. I don’t know what else to say. Imagine a father losing their life while they have kids. Imagine a father, a son, a brother getting shot seven times in front of their kids. Imagine that.”

Murray is only the third player (besides Sleepy Floyd and Wilt Chamberlain) to score 50 points in a playoff elimination game, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He also joins Michael Jordan as the only players in postseason history with three straight 40-point, five-rebound, five-assist games. In Game 4, Murray had 50 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. In Game 5, he had 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. On Sunday, he had five rebounds and six assists along with his 50 points.

“Hard to put into words,” Murray said of the flood of feelings as the game ended. “Just know there’s a lot of emotion. And I try to play with that, as you can see. I use that to will myself to be great, to be better.”

Game 7 is Tuesday and what’s happening outside the NBA’s Orlando bubble is likely to remain on players’ minds, especially since only last week they paused the playoffs in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. Ultimately, they decided to continue, but racial injustice continues to weigh on them.

“We found something we’re fighting for as the NBA, as a collective unit,” Murray said, adding that the shoes gave him “the power” to keep fighting.

“It’s not going to take one night,” he added. “We’ve been doing this kind of fight for 400 years.”