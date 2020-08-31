My instinct was to run away like a frightened boy. I am glad I didn’t.

“It shouldn’t mean a damn thing to you,” I replied. “But for me, this is a big deal. I don’t want anything on the record. Just want to talk.”

“Well, sit down then, young man!” Thompson said enthusiastically.

He spent the next 40 minutes telling stories, laughing, sharing wisdom. It was a great time, but it was also fleeting. And for Thompson — the pioneering coach and outspoken leader who, later in life, fiercely protected his desire to be out of the spotlight — it was forgettable. We continued to meet on a handful of other occasions — on press row at the Final Four, at Moore’s Barber Shop in Arlington, at the Georgetown athletic center bearing his name — but it always felt like the first time to him. And so it was the first time again and again for me, too.

What I wouldn’t give for another first time now. Thompson, the first African American coach to win an NCAA men’s basketball title, is gone. He died just days shy of his 79th birthday. This miserable year keeps taking and taking.

It’s especially painful that icons young and old are exiting during this time, when an America that they challenged, transformed and enlivened wrestles with its identity. You want them to see a beautiful sunset as they depart. Instead, their views have been ugly. Or honest. But the current racial and ideological conflict does reinforce the importance of their lives and frames their contributions to improving a society indifferent about inequality.

If you think this fight is nasty, consider how bad it would be if John Lewis hadn’t given 80 years to betterment. Now, in sports, you’re left to think similarly about Thompson’s 78 years.

Contrary to his egotistical and hard-edge moments, Thompson was not an intimidating man, not deep down. That was his armor. Considering the battles he fought for Black sports figures to receive greater respect, he needed that armor. It’s impossible to massage the country into decency. You have to push. Thompson was 6-foot-10 and nearly 300 pounds, with a baritone voice that could pierce through all noise, so his push had force.

Fifteen months ago, I met Thompson for a final time. This was an actual interview, only the second time I asked him questions for attribution. He was crafting his autobiography, titled “I Came As a Shadow” and scheduled to publish in January 2021, with Jesse Washington of ESPN’s the Undefeated. I spent a Monday morning chopping it up with them as they worked. It was even more pleasant than our first encounter.

Once Thompson had relaxed, I asked about the perception that he’s a scary dude.

“Rather than say I’m intelligent, they say, ‘I’m afraid of him,’ ” Thompson said. “I haven’t done anything to make anybody afraid of me. Not a damn thing but express the truth. Rather than say that his point is well taken, it’s my size.

“If they’re afraid of the truth, I can’t help that. That’s a problem. I’ve always resented people saying somebody is afraid of me. That was never my goal in life.”

Let’s not lionize Thompson. He wouldn’t want that, anyway. He could say and do mean things. He was quite self-aware, which meant he could weaponize the way some people viewed him. As he grew older and softer, he acknowledged all parts of his complicated persona.

“They can put a statue here of me and the building and all that crap,” he said. “People do and say very nice things, which they tend to do when you get older, which I’m flattered by. But I know, at times, I was an [expletive], too.”

Mostly, he was remarkable. He forced ignorant people to acquire empathy. He educated all on the many dimensions of Blackness. He won, changed the lives of his players and elevated the level of discourse between coaches and the public. You can draw a straight line from his transformative mouth to the articulate leadership that NBA coaches such as Doc Rivers, Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich have provided recently.

He provided a path for Black journalists, too, because editors had to think harder about who was capable of covering his Hoyas. And when Black reporters came onto the Georgetown beat, he trained them in his own way. He did so by being hard on them, yet open after they earned his trust through work ethic and persistence.

During that last meeting, Thompson pointed to an old collection of newspaper stories featuring a Michael Wilbon game story and a clip from the late Bryan Burwell, another trailblazing Black sportswriter.

“That’s what happened when they thought I was militant,” Thompson said of editors sending reporters of color to cover his team. “I told Jesse I figured it out that it may behoove me that they feel like I was a militant because more Black guys showed up to talk to this [expletive] who wasn’t going to talk to people. I said, ‘Oh, that’s the way I get it done.’ ”

Thompson wasn’t a bear. He was a fox. He used all that he had to make progress. To win. His voice didn’t rumble to inspire fear. It was more of a beacon. May it boom forever.