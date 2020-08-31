Allen Iverson, who played for Thompson from 1994 to 1996, expressed his thanks in a tweet Monday, adding a tribute to Thompson’s favorite, frequently employed profanity, “I’m going to miss you, but I’m sure that you are looking down on us with a big smile. I would give anything just for one more phone call from you only to hear you say, ‘Hey [expletive],’ then we would talk about everything except basketball.”

One of the moments that best summarized the outsized role Thompson occupied came when Iverson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and he paid tribute to his former coach. “I want to thank Coach Thompson,” Iverson said, as he fought back tears, “for saving my life.”

Jay Bilas, the former Duke player turned CBS and ESPN analyst, called Thompson “one of the game’s greatest coaches. His teams were smart, disciplined and ferocious on defense. Thompson was thoughtful and forceful on social issues, and always took the principled stand. A true giant, on the floor and off.

AD

AD

To Kentucky Coach John Calipari, Thompson was “a life changer for so many. He was a great coach who built some of the best college teams of all time. His players were a who’s who of college basketball. Truly an icon in his time.

“When Coach Thompson walked into a gym, people cheered and coaches squirmed because they knew what type of challenge they were up against. I’ll never forget when Coach Thompson protested an NCAA rule that he felt discriminated against Black players by refusing to coach a game until it was changed. He was ahead of his time by speaking truth to power when it was hard to do. Coach Thompson was the best of the best."

Jalen Rose, whose Michigan teams faced Thompson’s Hoyas in the 1990s, recalled the pride with which Thompson carried himself, calling him “a powerful, unapologetic black man” on ESPN.

AD

AD

It is impossible to separate Thompson from the times in which he coached and from the times in which we live now. In 1989, he walked off the floor before a game against Boston College to protest the NCAA’s Proposition 42, a rule to prohibit scholarship athletes from playing their freshman years if they failed to qualify academically.

“It was the first time I’d noticed a coach taking the lead to fight against injustice,” George Mason Coach Dave Paulsen said in a statement. “It’s fitting that this past week NBA players — many years later — followed his lead in walking off the court. Coach Thompson’s ability to coach at the highest level while pursuing social change was an inspiration to coaches at all levels of the game.”

“He was a giant,” Mike Tranghese, former Big East Conference commissioner, told Yahoo. “What he did coaching speaks for itself. As we’ve sat here and watched what’s going on with the NBA and social justice, John did it 30 years ago. But he did it by himself.”

AD

AD

Thompson explained his definition of success to The Post in 1984. “My father never learned to read, never made anywhere near the kind of money I make, but he was a success. So was my mother. I am perceived as a success by standards created by white people. My team wins a lot of games; I make a lot of money. When I’m 80 and look back, is that going to make me think of myself as a success? I don’t think so.

“But if I change some things, even slightly — if I stand up on this platform I’ve been given and say, ‘No, this is wrong,’ then maybe I will feel good about myself. I may not change anything, and I know I’m going to upset some people. But I can live with that.”

Fran Fraschilla, the former coach who now is an ESPN analyst, wasn’t the only one to say that Thompson “was ahead of his time.” Thompson, along with “John Chaney & Nolan Richardson in the ’80s were fighting the fight long before the [NBA’s coronavirus] ‘bubble,’" Fraschilla tweeted. "(And, don’t believe what you heard. He was a big teddy bear of a man.) RIP, Large Father.”

Duane Simpkins, who played at DeMatha and Maryland and is now an associate head coach at Mason, called Thompson “a unicorn and the most visible and successful Black head coach in college basketball. As a Black kid from the D.C. area, he inspired me. His presence and standing within the community made him so much more than a coach,” he said in a statement. “He refused to back down from his beliefs or what he stood for. To take his stance on Proposition 48 and then follow it up and walk out before a game — that had never been done before, especially by a man of color. He was steadfast and committed to his charge, regardless of how others would perceive it. He was the standard-bearer in college basketball on how to be a force for change.”

AD

AD

For aspiring coaches, he was a resource. Former NBA coach David Fizdale told The Post, “Everyone wanted to play for him. Coaches wanted to coach like him. He always had time for a young coach and that meant a lot to me. He was a great coach who showed young black coaches that it was possible and he always kept it real with you.”