“There is nothing I want to do more than suit up in #7 for the LSU Tigers,” said Chase, who helped the team win the national championship last season. “However, after careful consideration and many emotional conversations with my family, I have come to a difficult decision.”

Chase joined several other noteworthy players who have chosen to opt out of the upcoming season, including Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman; Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley; Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore; Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons; Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau; and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman.

AD

AD

As a 6-foot, 208-pound sophomore last season, Chase won the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wide receiver, for a campaign in which he set an SEC single-season record with 1,780 receiving yards while scoring 20 touchdowns. In LSU’s national title-clinching win over Clemson, he helped lead the way with nine catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

“He is explosive off the line, a smooth route runner and tough in the open field,” ESPN wrote of Chase. “His body control stands out, and his speed is solid.”

AD

After wearing a No. 1 jersey for LSU last season, Chase was slated this year to wear No. 7, an honor bestowed in recent years to players like Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Leonard Fournette and D.J. Chark. In his statement Monday, Chase said, “The competitor in me badly wants to play the season and go to war with my brothers, but during this time with so much going on, this is what’s best for my family. I also understand the responsibility of being chosen to wear the #7 jersey, and that’s an honor that I don’t take for granted.

AD

“I have been fighting the thoughts and concerns that have crept into my mind but I cannot ignore what I feel in my heart and this ultimately is the best decision for me.”

Two other LSU players, defensive tackle Neil Farrell and safety Kary Vincent, had opted out before Monday, and they and Chase were reportedly joined by defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin. The SEC is among three Power 5 conferences, including the ACC and Big 12, that have chosen to play this fall amid the pandemic; the other two, the Big Ten and Pac-12, have canceled all fall sports but may try to play football as early as January.

AD

In June, at least a quarter of LSU’s roster reportedly went into quarantine because of coronavirus-related concerns. “Some of them went to a party, 100 people were there, they got the virus, they learned their lesson,” Tigers Coach Ed Orgeron, who has pushed strongly for a football season this fall, said last month of that episode.

AD

Last week, all but four LSU offensive linemen were isolated after either testing positive or being determined to have a high risk of exposure, per reports.

“Ja’Marr has been wrestling with his feelings and his emotions, and it was just nonstop,” his father, Jimmy Chase, said Monday to WAFB. “It’s just such unprecedented times right now. He was wrestling with playing, but he was [also] wrestling with looking at his future, and what could and couldn’t be.”

AD

Jimmy Chase added that if “everything was normal,” his son would likely be playing this season, but, he added, “That’s the whole point of it — everything is not normal, you know? There were just too may unanswered questions.”

If Ja’Marr Chase is drafted in the top five next spring, he could be in line for a four-year contract worth upward of $30 million. His father said that while looking at the opt-out decision from a “business standpoint” played a role, he added that broader factors were also taken into consideration.

AD

“It’s the whole perfect storm of what’s going in the whole world right now,” Jimmy Chase said. “With the pandemic, with the social injustice, with the political stuff — it’s a perfect storm of a whole lot of crap.

“And why get caught into that, when you have something else down the road, waiting for you?”