Snyder further has told NFL officials he will release current and former team employees from their nondisclosure agreements for the purposes of cooperating with investigators looking into the findings of two Washington Post reports detailing years of demeaning, exploitative treatment of 40 female employees during Snyder’s 21-year tenure, according to Lisa J. Banks, a partner of the D.C. firm Katz, Marshall and Banks, which represents more than 12 such former employees.

“I think that will be extremely helpful in making employees and former employees come forward and share their experiences with the investigators,” Banks said Monday, following a conference call with NFL officials.

Snyder has denied any allegations involving him personally and has pledged to address problems within his team’s workplace culture.

Banks went on to say, “The NFL was getting information every a couple days, a few times a week. Now they are talking to the investigators every day. Whatever information they were getting, they decided to take a more active role.”

Among them: Launch the league’s own investigation and suspend Snyder pending the outcome of its probe; commit to removing Snyder as majority owner of the team if the NFL’s investigation substantiated The Post’s findings; and direct Snyder to release employees from their NDAs so they could speak to investigators without fear of reprisals.

On Monday, Banks and Katz had a conference call with NFL Senior Vice President Lisa Friel, the league’s special counsel for investigations, which represented a progress report of sorts on those issues. Later in the day, Banks addressed limited portions of the conversation, which she characterized as a “good and productive discussion” that covered the numerous allegations of harassment.

Last month, after The Post’s first report detailed the harassment allegation of 15 former employees and two reporters, Snyder announced the team would be funding an investigations he characterized as “independent” led by Wilkinson, a D.C.-based attorney recommended by the NFL. Banks indicated she came away from Monday’s conversation with a greater understanding of the NFL’s involvement in that process.

“What we understand now is that the NFL is coordinating directly and daily with the independent [Wilkinson] investigators,” Banks said. NFL officials “are receiving information on a daily basis and will receive information on a daily basis and will receive the full report once complete.”

Last week, after the latest Post report detailing allegations from 25 addition female former employees, including some involving Snyder, Goodell condemned the “unprofessional, disturbing and abhorrent behavior” detailed in the story, but he stopped short of announcing the NFL would launch an investigation.

Regarding the Banks and Katz’s request that the NFL commit to removing Snyder as majority owner if investigators substantiate The Post’s reporting, Banks said that they were told simply that “the repercussions with the team will be commensurate with the report’s finding.”

Among the disclosures in The Post’s recent story, which was based on interview with more than 100 current and former employees, was that the team’s broadcast department created unauthorized videos culled from lewd outtakes of footage chronicling the making of the team’s annual cheerleader swimsuit calendars in 2008 and 2010. The Post obtained both videos from a former employee who was troubled by their creation and by an earlier statement by Snyder distancing himself from the team’s workplace culture.