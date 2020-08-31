This is the Washington Football Team notebook, something we’re trying this season to bring you closer to the action with insight and analysis you might not find elsewhere. Please tweet @Sam4TR or email sam.fortier@washpost.com with thoughts, questions or suggestions.

In a linebacker competition that’s been difficult to sort out during training camp, Monday’s practice provided a somewhat clear picture. The first team was Jon Bostic and Kevin Pierre-Louis; the second team was Shaun Dion-Hamilton and Cole Holcomb; and the third team was a combination of Reuben Foster, Jared Norris and Khaleke Hudson.

This has been the general tiering of linebackers over the last few weeks. The one difference this practice was Thomas Davis left early with an apparent injury. It wasn’t serious, Coach Ron Rivera said, but he didn’t want push Davis on the wet grass. Previously, Davis has rotated between the first and second teams and played mostly outside.

“We’ve got some tough decisions to make as far as who’s going to be starters and backups,” said Coach Ron Rivera. “We’ve still got a good week and a half before things get ready to roll.”

The defense often only needed two linebackers, because the offense’s smaller personnel forced them to use sub-packages. These strategies reflect how, in the modern NFL, offenses are putting defenders in space more than ever. Last season, teams played base defense — which, in Washington, would mean three linebackers — on only 26.7 percent of snaps, according to Football Outsiders.

For this unit, coverage ability could help separate who ultimately emerges as the starters. The team focused on it early in practice with a drill in which linebackers had to cover running backs out of the backfield or motioned into the slot. It was a difficult assignment for the linebackers, and position coach Steve Russ spent time with each linebacker breaking down technique.

Coverage might have fueled the rise in reps for Dion-Hamilton, whom advanced analytics regard as one of the better per-snap coverage linebackers in the NFL. It might be why Pierre-Louis, a reserve for much of his six-year career so far, drew rave reviews and earned first-team reps throughout camp. It’s definitely a focus for Bostic, who despite playing the run-stuffing, middle-linebacker role for most of his career, has worked hard in space and showed progress in the area.

“I really don’t see the deficiency under coverage,” Rivera said of Bostic. “A lot has to do with matchups and where he ends up on. The thing that you try to do as a signal caller is make sure you put your guys in position to have success. The last thing you want to do is put them in a bad coverage. Again, that’s one of the things I know [defensive coordinator] Jack [Del Rio] is very aware of. As he calls the games, he’ll call accordingly.”

FedEx Field looked much different Monday than it did last December. The first sign of how much had changed was right inside the doorway to the media entrance, where a large sign announced the “Bobby Mitchell Lower Level” — the seating section formerly named after owner George Preston Marshall.

All around the stadium were subtle reminders of the past. The word “Redskins” could be found here and there, including faded on an old concrete column near one of the entrances. The old logo was on a grass helmet outside, the season-ticket-holder seats near the field and the soap dispensers in the bathroom. One scoreboard advertisement promoted the “Inova Schar Cancer institute,” named after Dwight Schar, who is one of three minority owners looking to sell his stake in the team. Majority owner Daniel Snyder was in the building for practice.

Undrafted free agent Isaiah Wright is standing out. The 23-year-old receiver from Temple fits what Washington wants in offensive skill position players — 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, athletic, versatile background — and has become a regular on the second-team offense. In college, he struggled with inconsistency, as well as drops and fumbles, but he has showed his potential several times in camp. On Monday, he snagged one deep ball and another touchdown.

“He’s done a nice job,” Rivera said, adding, “He’s not quite ready for prime time — at least not yet — but he’s shown that he has some skill sets and you see the flashes.”

Practice playlist: Fake crowd noise.

Injury info: Cornerback Kendall Fuller (undisclosed) was out again. Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was wearing a wrap on his left leg after an injury scare on Sunday, and offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles (calf) remained out. Receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, defensive back Danny Johnson and lineman Mike Liedtke were also among those who missed practice.

Before you go: Chase Young delivered the most fearsome quote of training camp. The rookie defensive end was describing how he treated Monday’s practice like a game when he said: “When I put the helmet on, I’m not Chase Young anymore. I turn into something different.”