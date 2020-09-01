That initial bombshell was quickly confirmed by the Athletic, which added that the Saints wanted to sign Kamara to a long-term contract, but “only at the right price.” Otherwise, New Orleans would be seeking a first-round draft pick in return.

Suddenly, the where-will-he-play-next conversation features two big-name running backs. Adding to the intrigue is a scenario in which the Saints might sign Fournette, a New Orleans native who starred at LSU, to help replace Kamara.

There’s another scenario, seemingly much more likely, in which Kamara doesn’t go anywhere and continues what has been a stellar career in New Orleans. He has made the Pro Bowl in each season since the Saints made him a third-round draft pick in 2017, which gives him grounds to argue that he has vastly outplayed a rookie contract set to pay him $2.1 million in its final year.

On Monday, ESPN reported Kamara’s absence from the Saints’ training camp since Friday was “believe[d] to be contract related.” He has been one of several running backs drafted in 2017 — a group that includes the Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook and the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Jones — who have made it clear they feel they deserve lucrative extensions.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Mixon was part of that group, but Tuesday he was reported to have agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension. That made him the second member of the vaunted running back class to get big money this year, following the Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, who was made the highest-paid player at his position in April with a four-year, $64 million pact.

Fournette was the first running back drafted that year, at the lofty spot of fourth overall, ahead of not only McCaffrey (eighth), Cook (41st), Mixon (48th) and Jones (182nd) but also Kareem Hunt (86th), James Conner (105th), Tarik Cohen (199th), Marlon Mack (143rd) and Chris Carson (249th). Undrafted free agents in 2017 included Austin Ekeler and Matt Breida.

Fournette had 265 carries and 76 receptions last season, but he wasn’t very productive with his touches. He was also rumored to have not been a popular member of the Jaguars’ locker room, which probably didn’t help the team find a trading partner willing to relinquish even a late-round draft pick for him.

Now that he is a free agent, there figures to be a market for Fournette, who is just 25. Among the teams with unsettled running back situations are the Atlanta Falcons, the Chicago Bears, the Houston Texans, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams, the Miami Dolphins, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Pittsburgh Steelers, the San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team.

In other words, almost half the league provides plausible destinations before adding the Saints to the list. They already have a power-back complement to the smaller, shiftier Kamara in Latavius Murray, but Fournette is five years younger.

One possible obstacle to a Fournette homecoming could be the fact that the Saints do not have much room to spare under the salary cap. Yahoo Sports did report Tuesday that money won’t be as important to Fournette as his fit in a team’s offense, preferably one that features a power running game.

Yahoo Sports also reported the Saints are comfortable with giving Kamara a contract worth approximately $12 million per year, as was handed to Mixon, but that Kamara’s camp was pushing for him to be paid more like McCaffrey.

The sides were reported to be closer to $2 million apart, which provided some Saints fans hope that a deal could get done before matters took any uglier turns.

According to NFL Network, Kamara planned to return to practice Wednesday after missing practices because of an epidural treatment. The network reported that he and the Saints “were not that far apart, and then at some point, things got a little bit sideways.”