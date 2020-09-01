Senior running back Najee Harris, who announced the march on Friday, walked just behind Saban while wearing a “Defend Black Lives” T-shirt. Other players held signs with messages such as “Black Lives Matter” and “Stand for something or fall for anything.” One member of the Crimson Tide held a sign that said on the front, “All lives can’t matter …,” and on the back, ” … Until Black lives matter.”

The team, representing the most successful program in college football since Saban arrived in 2007, became the latest in the sport to stage a demonstration against social inequality. Several other SEC programs, including Mississippi, Mississippi State and Tennessee, have engaged in similar actions in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, as have football players at Baylor, Duke and Oklahoma.

On Monday, Saban said, “I’m proud of our team, I’m proud of our messengers over here and I’m very proud of the message. I’m very proud of the ’All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter’ video that we did early on, that I think had a very positive impact."

“I’m very proud and supportive of what they are trying to say, and in a peaceful and intelligent way,” he added. “I’m very pleased to be here today.”

Harris had said of the march on Friday via social media, “We want our voices to be heard as we strive to enact social change and rid our world of social injustices.” Asking for “all Alabama athletes to join us,” he tweeted, “This isn’t a fan day … this isn’t a football game … this is about lasting CHANGE!”

When the march reached its conclusion Monday, Harris told a crowd, “We walk to this schoolhouse door intentionally because, while much has changed in the last 57 years, too many things have not. So in the present moment, we as student-athletes need to play our part in bringing out positive change. … We need change in our system of law enforcement, we need change in our communities and we need change in our hearts.”

Also delivering addresses at the march were University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell, Athletic Director Greg Byrne and campus police chief John Hooks. A former deputy in the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Hooks spoke of the importance of recruiting the right kind of people to be police officers and giving them proper training.

Hooks was preceded by linebacker Jarez Parks, who grew emotional as he told attendees, “Every time I walk out of the doors of my house and I get the chance to come back home, I have to thank God tremendously, because I knew walking out could be my possible last time of doing so. My life has been in a constant fear of being and knowing that no matter how educated, how intelligent, how skilled I am, that my skin can be a perception-changer.

“We don’t want revenge, we just want fairness and equality, which is something we can all achieve by togetherness.”

Byrne acknowledged that “over the last few months, with the social unrest, I’ve learned through talking with our student-athletes, my colleagues and many others, there are things I’ve never had to think about.”

He noted that he and his wife have not had to have discussions with their sons about “what to do when they got pulled over,” or about “getting followed by security while shopping.”

“How can we take all that we love and the support we feel in our stadiums, on courts, our fields, in our pools, and bring it together for one another in our daily lives?” Byrne asked. “We all have to do better, and that starts right here with me.”

“Sports has always created a platform for social change,” Saban said. “For each of us involved in sports, I think we have a responsibility and obligation to do that in a responsible way and use our platform in a positive way to try to create social change in positive ways."