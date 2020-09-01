Goodell’s comments were accompanied by Troy Vincent, the league’s executive vice president of football operations, saying that players have the right to sit out games in protest if they choose to do so.

“They all have a choice, an individual choice and right to either sit out or protest, however one would characterize it,” Vincent said.

AD

AD

Several NFL teams canceled practices in the aftermath of the shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, as he entered his car with his children inside. In other leagues, games were postponed. Some NFL players have mentioned the possibility of sitting out games in protest but have not announced firm plans. The NFL season is scheduled to begin Sept. 10.

Vincent said that in his discussions with players, they want the league to use its influence with political leaders to hold officers accountable for police misbehavior.

“The players want to see us leveraging the influence to hold officers that are bad officers to be held accountable,” Vincent said.

AD

Goodell said that some NFL teams might offer to use their stadiums as polling centers, under the league’s initiative to encourage voter turnout. Goodell reiterated that the phrases “End Racism” and “It Takes All of Us” will be written in the end zones at NFL stadiums this season. Players will wear helmet decals with the names of victims of police brutality. The song “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known as the Black national anthem, will be played before each game.

AD

The owners’ remote meeting Tuesday also included discussion of health and safety preparations as the NFL prepares to open its season amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The league announced Tuesday that four players and six other NFL personnel tested positive for the virus Aug. 21-29.

Goodell called the NFL “prepared” and “in the best possible position to complete the season.” He also said: “We’re not patting ourselves on the back yet. We’re just on the eve of the season. We’re looking to start and to complete the season on time in a very safe way for everybody to participate.”

Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said that coaches and other sideline personnel will be required to wear masks in the bench area during games. Sills said the league and NFL Players Association had not yet finalized updated testing protocols for the season but remained close to doing so.

AD

AD

With most NFL teams set to begin the season without fans permitted in stadiums for games, Vincent said the league is close to completing its policy that will allow for the use of artificial crowd noise. The NFL’s competition committee is to speak this week and decide on the permissible decibel levels, he said. Goodell said the league does not believe that allowing some teams, under applicable local guidelines, to have fans at games represents a competitive advantage.