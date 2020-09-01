The 23-time Grand Slam champion looked sharp after taking a few games to settle in and lost just six points on her first serve. She had 13 aces.

“It’s been years, been since the 90′s that I won a match in straight sets,” Williams joked on court after. “It felt really good.”

The six-time U.S. Open champion, who turns 39 this month, remains in pursuit of Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles. Though she made quick work of Ahn, a former college standout at Stanford, her return to tennis following the sport’s hiatus due to the novel coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been all smooth — she entered the year’s second major tournament with a 3-2 record that included two losses in which focus was clearly an issue.

AD

AD

There was no such problem Tuesday. Williams moves on to face the unseeded Russian Margarita Gasparyan in the second round, with a potential matchup against former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka looming in the third.

“I wanted to be focused from the first point to the last. I feel like I have been focused, but I’ve been losing matches on literally one point that could swing a match a different way. I’ve been playing a ton of tight matches,” Williams said. “I felt like, all right, I just wanted to be ‘Serena focused’ from the first point to the last point no matter what happens."

After her match, Williams sat in the stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch her sister Venus fall to a tough opponent in No. 20 seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

AD

Muchova, a talented all-court player, won, 6-3, 7-5, to hand the seven-time Grand Slam champion her first opening-round loss in 22 singles matches at the U.S. Open. Venus Williams has lost in the first round in six of her past 10 major tournament appearances.

AD

Elsewhere around the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens won her first-round match, 6-3, 6-3, against Mihaela Buzarnescu. She faces Olga Govortsova of Belarus in the second round.