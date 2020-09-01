How different this day felt compared to the previous time Andy Murray played five sets, which also happened to be the previous time he played a singles match at a Grand Slam.

For 4 hours 9 minutes, he battled that day at the 2019 Australian Open before losing to Roberto Bautista Agut, walking off with tears in his eyes following a tribute video from his friends and fellow competitors that seemed to portend the end of his career.

On Tuesday, it was 4 hours 39 minutes before he won, marking a comeback from (big picture) two hip surgeries and (smaller picture) two sets down to defeat Yoshihito Nishioka, 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. No tears this time. Just a dazed look as the 33-year-old with a metal insert in his right hip shuffled off slowly to search for an ice bath.

“I did all right,” Murray deadpanned in his on-court interview.

His assessment was both an understatement, considering all he has overcome since his first hip surgery in January 2018, and an honest evaluation. Murray was far from the level of tennis that won him the 2012 U.S. Open, a pair of Wimbledon titles and an Olympic gold medal. But it was a distinctly Murray match, which is to say that everyone watching was aware of just how hard it was for him to win.

The Brit had 77 unforced errors compared with Nishioka’s 50 and served 13 double faults, often keeping his racket hand high in the air as if to mock himself for making such a gaffe.

He berated himself throughout, also typical Murray.

But for all the blunders and balls too well placed for him to chase down, Murray, ranked 89th, masterfully danced along the edge of elimination. It wasn’t graceful, but it was thrilling, like the 127-mph ace he launched to save Nishioka’s match point serving 5-6 in the fourth set. Murray also looked resolute, his body language the same in the fifth set as it was in the first — it was his 10th career comeback from two sets down, after all. Nishioka, ranked 49th, looked wilted, his shoulders hunching forward walking to the line to serve, by the fourth set.

Murray's legs and self-belief are clearly still there.

His 24-year-old opponent dictated play for the overwhelming majority of the first three sets, mixing in drop shots and precisely angled groundstrokes from his preferred headquarters on the baseline as Murray played hours of defense.

“I wasn't feeling as under pressure on my serve,” Murray said, describing his play in the third set when things began to turn. “Yeah, just felt like, not that I was controlling all the points, I just felt like I was a little bit more in control of more points and was starting to understand the way I had to play to maybe win the match, which at the beginning I didn't.”

Murray said he felt as though he was reserving his biggest shots and pacing himself early on, something that can happen to players who haven’t had many five-set matches or haven’t had to play them in a long time.

Murray trained throughout the sport’s months-long layoff and played 28 exhibition matches, but nothing compares to the real thing.

He said his body felt good after, though the real test will come Thursday when he faces promising 20-year-old Félix Auger-Aliassime, from Canada, who defeated Thiago Monteiro, 6-3, 6-7 (9-7), 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (8-6), in the first round.

“I guess that was the thing I was most happy with, that I lasted,” Murray said.

It wasn't until Murray headed back to the locker room that he felt the full meaning of winning his first Grand Slam match in nearly 20 months.

His return remains a work in progress. Murray’s ability to recover from such a grueling five-set match — much less play the three matches in six days required to reach the second week of a major — remains a big question.

But when he returned to the locker room and read text messages from his team and family, the people who know the pain and doubt that brought him to the brink of retirement, he took a rare moment to appreciate how far he had traveled, rather than how long he had left to go.

“It was pretty emotional straight after the match finished. … I don’t know how many of us actually believed I’d be back kind of winning matches like that,” Murray said. “When you read the messages from your family and friends and stuff, yeah, that’s kind of when you feel it. I don’t know why that is, but you do, or I do, anyway. Today’s win meant a lot.”