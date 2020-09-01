“We always try to map it out for three years, but sometimes the third year is a little iffy,” Spielman said. “You need to know what the domino effect [is] with that.”

For the Vikings, the domino effect took a toll on the defense — a unit that under Coach Mike Zimmer has allowed 21.4 points per game or fewer for six consecutive years but that was forced to undergo several personnel changes since the end of last season.

AD

“This is the biggest turnover on the defensive side since I’ve been here,” Spielman said.

Like so many playoff teams, the Vikings were a victim of their own success. They were 57-38-1 over the past six years and made three trips to the playoffs. But at the end of the 2019 season, seven of their defensive starters were making $10 million per year or more, and Spielman understood he would lose some of his top defenders.

AD

“We knew what was coming this season,” Spielman said. “We knew the one thing we wanted to do is keep our core group together.”

The work Spielman has done in keeping that core group together and therefore keeping the Vikings competitive — including the recent trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for star edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue — could make him a front-runner for NFL executive of the year honors.

It began with saying goodbye to several key contributors. Defensive end Everson Griffen, defensive tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes were cut. The Vikings couldn’t afford cornerback Trae Waynes, who got $14 million per year from Cincinnati. Mackensie Alexander also left for the Bengals, leaving the Vikings down their top three cornerbacks.

AD

“A lot of the defense had been together for almost six years,” Spielman said. “We knew that that was where the turnover was going to have to happen. But we were able to keep a lot of the core guys like Harrison Smith, Anthony Harris, Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr. And we have a lot of young guys who we drafted last year.”

AD

Spielman said he wasn’t as worried about the losses at cornerback as he might have been in normal circumstances, both because of the team’s young talent at the position and because the Vikings were able to retain their safety duo of Smith and Harris.

“Keeping two safeties who I think are the two best safeties in the league relieves some stress on those young guys on the corner,” Spielman said.

AD

The Vikings had some additional work to do to create salary cap space, and they addressed that in part by extending quarterback Kirk Cousins’s contract for two more years. But the next, more important step was to make the roster younger, and Spielman accomplished that by wheeling and dealing until Minnesota wound up with 15 picks in the 2020 draft. The Vikings got four picks in a trade with the Buffalo Bills for star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, including the 22nd overall, and Spielman made several moves during the draft to procure more selections.

AD

It was a volume strategy influenced by the fact that the draft process was limited amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, from canceled pro days and scrapped in-person visits to an uncertain undrafted free agency period.

“We thought it was important this year to have a lot of draft picks,” Spielman said.

AD

It will now fall to some of those draft picks and other young players to fill the voids left by veterans. Spielman said he feels good about 2018 first-round pick Mike Hughes stepping up at cornerback, along with 2020 selections Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler. Justin Jefferson, drafted with the 22nd pick, appears poised to take Diggs’s starting job in the receiving corps.

But the move to add more picks ended up helping in another, surprising way: the trade for Ngakoue. Spielman, who was interviewed for this article before making the Ngakoue trade, started last weekend with 10 choices and what probably will be third- and sixth-round compensatory picks in the 2021 draft. That type of draft capital meant it was no big deal for the Vikings to send the Jaguars a second-round pick and a fifth-rounder that could convert to a third — especially not for a talent such as Ngakoue at a premium position.

AD

Ngakoue’s arrival shores up what might have been Minnesota’s biggest roster hole, placing a dynamic edge rusher opposite Danielle Hunter. On defense, the Vikings now have a core group of five Pro Bowlers — Ngakoue and Hunter on the edges, Kendrick and Barr at linebacker and Smith in the secondary, where he is joined by Harris, who earned the franchise tag this year.

AD

Combine that with an offense that remains largely unchanged from last year’s playoff team, featuring Cousins and an impressive group of weapons in running back Dalvin Cook, wide receiver Adam Thielen and tight end Kyle Rudolph, and it’s a recipe to remain competitive in the NFC North.

The Vikings will face stiff competition from the Green Bay Packers, who are coming off a 13-3 regular season and an appearance in the NFC championship game, and the hungry, win-now Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. Other big decisions remain, including a potential contract extension for Cook. But their outlook appears much brighter, for both this season and the future, than it might have been if not for some clever maneuvering by Spielman.

“I’ve never,” he said, “been through anything like this.”