Both streets will be officially renamed before the team’s opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 13.
The team’s training facility will continue to be called Inova Sports Performance Center.
The new street names are part of the team’s overall rebranding since July, when it decided that after 87 years it will “retire” its controversial name and will temporarily be called the Washington Football Team. The team has begun to remove old signage and logos at its facilities, and on equipment and merchandise, and replaced it with the temporary branding.
“As we look forward and build a modern identity that everyone can be proud of, it’s imperative that we revere tremendous individuals who have had a positive influence on the franchise and our fan base,” owner Daniel Snyder said in a release from the team. “There are no two people more deserving than Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs. The renaming of these streets, along with all of the changes being made to our stadium, are just part of our long-term goal of improving every element of the Washington Football Team, both off and on the field.”
