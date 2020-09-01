Here are 10 takeaways from Washington’s training camp, as the team looks ahead to its Sept. 13 season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Did Dwayne Haskins solidify himself as the starting quarterback?

Pretty much. Though Coach Ron Rivera played coy about naming a starter on Monday — “the 13th? That’s our opener?” — it’d be a major surprise to see anyone but Haskins behind center Week 1. The second-year pro overhauled himself this offseason, and though he still makes mistakes, coaches said they liked what they saw of his growth during camp.

So, what’s the deal with Alex Smith?

Washington has a choice: Keep him on the active roster or put him on injured reserve. (In 2020, a player must only remain on IR for three weeks.) The question is whether the team is confident Smith is ready to sustain a hit during a game.

While the 36-year old quarterback progressed in camp, he never participated in the live contact, which was seen as his final step in returning. It’s possible Smith could make the active roster right away, but when asked if he would experience live contact before roster cuts, Rivera was short.

“We don’t necessarily do live contact,” he said. “He got a good series in today with the 11-on-11 football.”

Who won all those position battles?

Several never materialized. Geron Christian and Wes Martin seem locked in at left tackle and left guard by default. Their competitors — Saahdiq Charles and Wes Schweitzer, respectively — never competed in padded practices due to injury. Seemingly without much trouble, Logan Thomas won the top receiving tight end job, Troy Apke beat out Sean Davis at free safety and Dontrelle Inman and Steven Sims seized the second and third receiver spots.

Though the exact order and positioning is yet to be determined, top rotations have emerged at cornerback (Kendall Fuller, Ronald Darby, Fabian Moreau and Jimmy Moreland) and linebacker (Jon Bostic, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Thomas Davis, Cole Holcomb and Shaun Dion Hamilton).

Who was the biggest surprise?

Apke. The third-year safety took 210 defensive snaps in his first two seasons — roughly four games’ worth for every-down players — and didn’t seem poised to step into a larger role. Instead, he seized the free safety spot from presumptive starter Sean Davis with elite athleticism, and now the coaching staff is working on his football IQ. In the past, the knock on Apke has been that he takes poor tackling angles.

“He’s really learning those,” Rivera said. “He’s putting the time into them, and that’s why he’s putting himself in the position to make plays. I think he’s improved his angles and he’s playing with a little more confidence and a little bit more tempo.”

Who was the biggest disappointment?

Charles. Washington had hoped the rookie would compete to start at left tackle, but a right calf strain prevented him from participating in practice. Washington still believes the 21-year-old has immense potential — Rivera called Charles’ early camp work “very promising” — but the coaches need to see him back on the field. Rivera said Charles has studied to prepare for his opportunity.

“He’s a sharp kid, smart young man. He’s been working on his retention and learning,” Rivera said. “So, we’ll see how he does when we finally get him back.”

What did we learn about Ron Rivera?

He is in for perhaps the most challenging season of his career. If it wasn’t enough to take over a 3-13 team, or to not have seen his players on the field together for eight months, or to coach during a global pandemic, he must also try to change the culture of a troubled franchise that hasn’t won for more than two decades while battling cancer.

Rivera is a steady leader whom players respect. After announcing his diagnosis, they praised his vulnerability and speculated that this could become a rallying point. The coach admitted “I’m going to struggle,” and when he does, he needs his coaches and players “to step up.”

What is the team’s biggest strength?

Defensive line. The five first-round picks headlining the unit are important, but the depth is what excites the coaching staff. They have at least seven lineman who would be able to start for other teams, and this gives Washington the ability to rotate in fresh legs and pressure opposing quarterbacks. To quote defensive line coach Sam Mills III, “Let’s be honest, this room is supposed to lead this defense.”

What is the team’s biggest weakness?

Tight end. No other position on Washington’s roster is as unproven. Position coach Pete Hoener believes in Thomas, the former quarterback who has flashed receiving skills in camp, but even Rivera has acknowledged there’s a lot of room left to grow. Beyond Thomas, Washington has no proven pass-catchers.

Which player is the biggest X Factor?

Antonio Gibson knew Washington expected him to become a game-changer when they drafted him, but he didn’t foresee how much they would put on him right away. The rookie running back/receiver might have taken more reps than any other skill-position player in camp, as offensive coordinator Scott Turner shifted him all around the offense. It’s unclear what role he’ll have during the season, but if camp was any indication, it figures to be a prominent one.

“We have a plan for him,” Rivera said, adding, “That’s a part of the secret we’re trying to keep going into the regular season. But Antonio’s a very versatile young man, a solid football player.”

What happens next?

The team has closed practices on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and then must reduce its roster from about 80 players to 53 by Saturday at 4 p.m. The ensuing flood of available players across the NFL will likely lead to more turnover, so Washington’s roster won’t be close to its final form for Week 1 until Monday morning.