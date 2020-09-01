Sharpe, a career reserve, is expected to compete for the starting left tackle job as well as provide depth, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was the Raiders head coach in 2017, when the team drafted Sharpe in the fourth round out of Florida. Sharpe protected Del Rio’s son, Luke, when he played quarterback for the Gators. Luke Del Rio is now an offensive quality control coach in Washington.
Washington likes the size and athleticism of Sharpe, who’s listed at 6 feet 6 and 330 pounds. Sharpe has impaired vision in his right eye, but it does not prevent him from playing on the right side of the offensive line. Sharpe spot-started two games for the Raiders last season at right tackle.
For Washington, tackle depth has been a concern. Fourth-round pick Saahdiq Charles, expected to compete at left tackle, missed all of training camp with a right calf strain, and de facto left tackle Geron Christian did not stand out. The free agent swing tackle Washington signed this offseason, veteran Cornelius Lucas, didn’t push Christian for first-team reps at left tackle, and another tackle signed last week, David Steinmetz, only had a few practices with the team. The two other tackles on Washington’s roster — Paul Adams and Timon Parris — took no first-team reps.
This is the first trade between Washington and the Raiders since 2010, when Jason Campbell was sent to Oakland for a 2012 fourth-round pick, according to Pro Football Reference.
