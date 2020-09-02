It’s been a difficult season in which Means missed his scheduled Opening Day start with a tired arm, then pitched twice before missing over a week to return home to the Kansas City area to be with his family after his father, Alan, died of cancer.
But his struggle of building back up his arm and keeping the ball in the ballpark continued. Things started poorly after J.D. Davis singled and scored on a home run by Michael Conforto to put the Orioles (16-20) in a 2-0 hole in the first inning. Means stranded two in the second inning before settling in well, and Baltimore had a two-run second thanks to a run-scoring single by Ryan Mountcastle and a bases-loaded hit batter with Cedric Mullins at the plate.
That tie lasted until the fifth inning when Conforto hit a run-scoring double. With one out in the sixth, Pete Alonso hit a 2-0 change-up that caught the heart of the plate and wound up as the fifth second-deck home run to left in Camden Yards history.
Means left having lowered his ERA to 8.10 with five innings of eight-hit, four-run ball. He has allowed eight home runs in 20 innings.
— Baltimore Sun