There’s one lonely set of lights. That’s BYU out there carrying on with blocking and tackling and hoping, the hope tied to that upcoming visit to Navy on Sept. 7, and how to stop that freaky old triple-option. “It makes you have to play the quarterback like a regular player,” BYU fifth-year Coach Kalani Sitake told reporters by Zoom last week, “and not just a guy that you don’t have to cover.”

Anymore, such X-and-O language does sound as if pried from some aged shipwreck.

Of all the wacko summers of the 130 FBS programs amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, surely BYU has had the most wacko. Its devotees, who cherish one of six American programs listed as independent now that Notre Dame has run off to the ACC for a while, have known a potholed yet absorbing independence as they’ve followed an eccentric parlor game.

It involves an athletic director and his addled smartphone.

It has gone like this: How can this dude rebuild a schedule that collapsed from 12 games to three?

“It’s kind of weird that the independents were really independent this year,” said 2011 graduate and Provo-based ardent fan Eric Glem. “This is more independent than I think we ever thought it would be.”

On this front, BYU has refrained from making Athletic Director Tom Holmoe available for comment, presumably because it’s difficult to comment while one’s head spins protractedly. Holmoe, the 61-year-old who played defensive back for BYU, then spent seven NFL seasons at San Francisco’s Bill Walsh School of Mozart Football, has had a 2020 that could make being an athletic director almost seem interesting.

It began with a gaudy schedule rich with six Power Five opponents, precisely the tests BYU fans crave for self-measurement. “Man, it was an attractive slate, especially of home games,” said Greg Wrubell, BYU’s play-by-play man since 2001, who still finds opening at Navy and then at Army deeply attractive. On July 9, the Big Ten went conference-only, stripping the BYU schedule of Michigan State and Minnesota. On July 10, the Pac-12 did likewise, and there went the Utah rivalry, Arizona State and Stanford. Come July 30, so went the SEC, and so went Missouri.

Twelve games had gone to six, so Holmoe added Navy and yippee.

On Aug. 8, the Mid-American Conference canceled, so off went Northern Illinois. On Aug. 10, the Mountain West did likewise, and away fell Utah State, Boise State and San Diego State. That left both a three-game schedule — Navy, Houston and North Alabama — and Holmoe chasing agreements that often take years to finagle. So he has flexed his dialing muscles and fortified the three all the way to eight as of 15 minutes ago, adding Troy, Army, Western Kentucky and two of those determined Texan programs: UTSA and Texas State.

“I think it’s still an ongoing interest,” Wrubell said. “There’s a belief that there’s enough teams out there with enough holes to fill that if Tom wanted more games, he could get them.”

And: “We’re very impressed with how Tom’s been able to do it, really pivoting hour-by-hour.”

“It was going to be awesome,” Glem said of the original schedule, “and to see it go away was kind of rough, but I’ll take any football rather than no football.” He had days of checking Twitter “with one eye open,” he said, and thinking, “We still have seven. We still have six …” He said, “I think we still are just kind of holding our breath. We have an idea of what we think will happen, but it’s almost day-to-day.”

When he sees the team run out on Labor Day night in Annapolis, then he’ll feel some certainty — for a few hours.

Meanwhile, the 33,000 or so BYU students started returning Monday, and the Provo City Council has grappled with a fuss. It voted 7-0 on Aug. 25 for a city mask mandate involving public places and $55 fines (with $500 for organizing a crowded event), whereupon the mayor vetoed that on Aug. 26, whereupon the council overrode that veto by 6-1 on Aug. 27. As Kyle Dunphey reported in the Deseret News, the 15-minute public-comment period of the meeting on Aug. 25 included a man who “identified himself as Richard from Provo,” and said, “I support any effort for people to get people to wear masks so we can have BYU football this year. We need football. That’s it. Go Cougars.”

For now, Richard from Provo and others can sustain hope and were even able to engage in some August football chatter such as which of the four candidates might play quarterback (a starter was named Monday). For many a year in America, having a coach call the quarterback competition “close” might have dredged groans; in 2020, it sounds like some manna of normalcy.

“The way they’re looking forward and the way we’re covering them,” Wrubell said of the players and coaches, “doesn’t feel familiar in the least. Every interaction has been, as you know, via Zoom. They finish practices no one sees, and they’re talking about things no one has observed, and we do that two or three times a week in a disembodied fashion.”

Hopes and dreams come through video, as when linebacker Max Tooley told reporters last Tuesday, “You never know when it’s going to be your last play, your last play of the season, so I think we’re just feeling blessed to have this opportunity to go out there and show what we have, you know, while the rest of the West doesn’t necessarily have that opportunity. So I think every opportunity that we’re going to get this year, we’re going to feel grateful for and make the most out of it.”

Fans feel likewise, and maybe even relish their large-radius distinction. It has enabled them to daydream some. It has led Glem to wonder if ESPN might grant some juicy time slots normally clogged up, maybe “9:30 Eastern time, and 6:30 Pacific,” and: “And there’s only going to be one game, and everybody’s going to watch that game, because people have to watch football.”

Maybe the exposure might lure more recruits …

Maybe it might lure more fans …

As Tooley put it to question from Wrubell on Zoom, “Everyone else is going to be at home. They’re going to be almost forced to watch us.” He smiled broadly through the screen.

Wrubell said the optimism seems to build in increments as Navy approaches, with the chatter about how to play Navy. Alongside that, there’s the what’s-Holmoe-doing factor. It kept things buzzing through the summer, allowed fans to text each other with rumors of delicious opponents.

“Nine days out,” Glem said on Aug. 28, “I think our best bet is to fill up our schedule with 10, hopefully 12 games, and I doubt we see any Power Fives. Maybe we can get like a UCF, maybe a Marshall …” But in the speculation lies precious distraction. “There’s never been a time this close to a season,” Glem said, “where we could still be adding games and changing things.”

He said, “That’s kind of fun, right?”