In the two months since Williams committed to Oklahoma, he has inched toward becoming a college signal-caller in several ways. He delivered a standout performance at the Elite 11 finals in Nashville, and then he organized a visit to his Norman campus during an NCAA-mandated dead period. For a weekend, he and his family essentially ran Oklahoma’s recruiting operation.

“Basically, the players and I are the ringleaders of this whole thing with our parents’ help setting it up to getting the guys to come, to when we get there making sure everything goes smoothly,” Williams wrote in his blog on Sports Illustrated’s website before he left.

Where does that leave his Gonzaga career? Like the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference season, it’s up in the air. The league has postponed sports until after Jan. 1, creating a difficult timetable for the second semester. The WCAC playoffs could stretch into April or May, and college prospects such as Williams are typically expected on campus in late May or early June.

Williams’s father, Carl, said the family hasn’t decided what to do about a potential senior season, saying too many unknowns remain. The QB has considered moving to Oklahoma early, taking Gonzaga classes remotely and meeting with his college coaches in his free time.

“We’ve got a lot of hurdles to jump over to make that happen,” Carl Williams said. “But we’re pretty good at jumping hurdles.”

Williams’s parents are planning to move to Oklahoma with him when he leaves; the recruiting weekend last month doubled as a house-hunting trip.

This is not the first time Caleb Williams has made a decision and gone all-in on it. When he entered high school, he fielded offers from every major program in the Washington area as well as IMG (Fla.) Academy and others. He chose Gonzaga, and his family moved into an apartment building overlooking the Eagles’ football stadium.

He sees Oklahoma as the same commitment and his recent recruiting exploits as an effort to maximize his college career.

“We had our own process and wanted to make a move that we see as the move,” Carl Williams said. “I don’t know how you get more invested than moving to the place. Anything we can to help him get to the next level, we’re going to do.”

Other football news

Unity Reed (formerly Stonewall Jackson) defensive lineman Tyleik Williams committed to Ohio State on Thursday. Williams, ranked as the No. 3 2021 player in the state of Virginia, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, North Carolina, LSU, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Tuesday was the first day football programs could make direct contact with recruits in the Class of 2022. The local crop of rising juniors is headlined by Williams’s teammate, Unity Reed linebacker Shawn Murphy. Murphy comes in at No. 15 in 247Sports’ latest Top 100 rankings and holds over 40 offers.

Lake Braddock wide receiver Maxwell James committed to James Madison on Monday. He’s the third local player in the Dukes’ Class of 2021, joining Stone Bridge linebacker Skylar Martin and Battlefield linebacker Matt Binkowski.

Basketball

Bullis guard Erik Reynolds committed to St. Joseph’s last week. The three-star 2021 prospect is the first local player to commit to the Hawks since Georgetown Prep standout Jared Bynum did so in 2018.

Sidwell Friends guard Ryan Cornish committed to Dartmouth on Monday. The sharpshooter transferred to Sidwell from Richard Montgomery before last season.

Episcopal guard Darius Johnson, ranked as the No. 6 prospect in Virginia, cut his list to three schools: Providence, Alabama and Central Florida.

Michael Errigo contributed to this report.