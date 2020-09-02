When Rivera was hired as the team’s head coach in January, he declined to name Haskins, 23, the starter outright, even though he started seven games at the end of his rookie season and come off the bench for two others. Instead, Rivera laid out a blueprint for Haskins that focused on the intangibles, such as his leadership, his commitment to the job and his preparation.

“Dwayne has lived up to everything that he and I talked about back in the middle of January, he really has,” Rivera said. “I’ve been really pleased with his effort and his attitude and the way he approached everything.”

At the outset of training camp, Rivera and his staff intended to have Haskins, the team’s 2019 first-round pick, and Kyle Allen, a third-year quarterback who played for Rivera for two seasons in Carolina, battle for the starting job. But a true competition as Rivera envisioned wasn’t feasible with the cancellation of preseason. So Rivera made the decision to have Haskins work primarily with the first-team offense in camp to afford him as many reps as possible before the season.

Rivera said he has yet to decide on the backup quarterback job. Alex Smith was activated off the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp, but didn’t participate in full-contact 11-on-11 drills. When asked after the team’s practice at FedEx Field on Monday about the plan for Smith, Rivera said “we like the growth we’ve seen” and as the team prepares for the opener, “we’ll continue to work with him.”