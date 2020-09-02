One by one, two by two, they would become occupied. First by a few young Black basketball coaches. Maybe one of the few Black athletic department officials. A handful of Black sportswriters, including Bill Rhoden, Mike Wilbon, the late Bryan Burwell, me.

Eventually, the Black basketball royalty — George Raveling, John Chaney, Nolan Richardson — would saunter in. And finally the king, John Thompson Jr.

I don’t recall whether we rose and genuflected upon the arrival of Big John, but doing so would’ve been appropriate. He was an emperor. Of athletic achievement. Of fearless Black thought. Of Black masculinity, too.

There was, of course, his immense size, a few inches shy of 7 feet and weighing three bills. He was almost always the biggest guy in the room, and it made him look down upon everyone, sometimes seemingly in pity that you weren’t him. His hand on your shoulder required you stay in place. His baritone voice rumbled with gravitas. His reputation preceded him. He was the legend who summoned Rayful Edmond, who would be sentenced to two life sentences for running D.C.’s violent cocaine trade in the ’80s, to his Georgetown office to tell him to stay away from his star player, Alonzo Mourning.

So Big John would take a seat in the room. His chair would be bigger, more stable, cushioned maybe, a throne fit for his eminence. And it was situated in front of the semicircle with a few chairs at his side for those, like him, among the first Black men afforded the opportunity to coach at predominantly White institutions: Chaney, hired at Temple in 1982, 10 years after Thompson was hired at Georgetown; Raveling at Iowa in 1983; Richardson at Arkansas in 1985.

Then there would be reverent silence.

But Big John would look around the room and douse the tension with some coarse pronouncement — “I speak two languages: English and profanity,” he once reminded — that elicited relieved laughter from everyone else and a chuckle from him. Only Chaney, to my memory, ever matched his irreverence.

And into the wee hours, Big John would dispense all manner of deliberation on myriad topics that had little to do with sports and a lot to do with everything else, especially the condition of Black people in this country. Most of us asked him his thoughts rather than volunteer our own.

Big John, who died Sunday at 78, didn’t just command our respect, and yours. He deserved it. Not in a generic sense, though, but in a revolutionary sense.

Big John came to lead an unapologetic life, for all to see. Not an accommodationist’s life, which for so many Black men was the means to which respect, particularly outside of our communities, was conferred for so long in this country. He was strident. He could be boisterous about it. He did give a damn.

Big John reflected his era: born during World War II — 79 years ago Wednesday — and reared during the civil rights movement, when Black America became less compliant and more confrontational. His birth class included “Good Trouble” John Lewis, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee leader Kwame Ture (born Stokely Carmichael) and Black Panther Party co-founder Huey Newton. Thompson’s teenage years witnessed the Montgomery bus boycott and the lunch counter sit-ins. By the time he went north to Providence College, Freedom Riders were going South to challenge the segregationists.

So when Big John was asked in the glow in 1984 about being the first Black coach to win a national college championship, he didn’t provide an answer garnished in glee. Instead, Thompson said: “I resent the hell out of that question if it implies I am the first Black coach competent enough to take a team to the Final Four. Other Blacks have been denied the right in this country, coaches who have the ability. I don’t take any pride in being the first Black coach in the Final Four. I find the question extremely offensive.”

Thompson didn’t try to fit into the White space of college coaching. He made it conform to him. When, a few years later, the governors of college athletics at the NCAA decreed incoming freshmen must earn a certain score on standardized tests to receive a scholarship, Thompson responded singularly as we have praised athletes this summer for doing collectively. He protested. He walked off the court before tip-off of consecutive games to dramatize his feeling that the rule discriminated against Black boys from urban America, whose trying living conditions and broken school systems hindered their chances at a good foundational education. Then-Notre Dame coach Digger Phelps and Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski, both White, moved to Thompson’s side.

Thompson hadn’t sought any validation from his White peers. His righteousness attracted it. And that righteousness was that he didn’t want young Black men disregarded by a system that could make a generational difference in their lives as a college education had for him.

The last time I spent a moment with Big John was a few years ago at a regular meeting of the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics in a downtown Washington hotel. NCAA honchos were there. Panels consisted of various stakeholders in the moneymaking side of college athletics — football and men’s basketball, sports dominated by Black athletes.

Thompson sat in the rear of the tightly packed small ballroom, looking uncomfortable on a bar-height chair. He motioned me over a few times to ask me with incredulity about something someone on a panel had said.

Then, between panels, as people walked to the back of the ballroom for refreshments, they would stop before Big John, stick out a hand, introduce themselves, apologize if they had interrupted and explain they merely wanted to share appreciation for all he had accomplished and how he did it.

The only thing they didn’t do was kiss the ring.