The Mystics entered play Wednesday in 10th place at 4-11, but have the most games remaining of any of the teams that have yet to clinch.

“We had a discussion after the game the other night,” Coach-General Manager Mike Thibault said. “The response will be in how we play these last seven games. My basic question to them the other night was, ‘You can decide whether you want to give up or you want to play and see what happens.'

AD

AD

“I’m going to coach them the same as if we were starting the season. We’re going to try to win every game. We have a difficult task, obviously, being shorthanded and the quality of opponents that we have. But there’s no way that, we have 12 days to go, that we are not going to try to do things the right way.”

The schedule presents a significant obstacle to a late-season playoff push. Four of the remaining seven games are against teams that have clinched — the Storm, Sky, Lynx and Sparks. The Mystics had lost three of four against those teams and the Storm took the best record in the WNBA into Wednesday’s game.

Any team able to reach the 12-win mark would be guaranteed a top-eight finish, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. If the Mystics fail to reach the playoffs, it would mark the first time in four seasons the team hasn’t reached the postseason and just the second time since 2012.

AD

AD

“We can’t just decide to stop the season here,” forward Emma Meesseman said. “We’ve got to fight through and we want to win. We want to play the basketball that we know we can play. It’s been a struggle on and off the court with everything that’s been going on with social justice. But we’re going to fight through it.”

The task at hand remains a difficult one, underscored by recent offensive struggles. The Mystics failed to score more than 72 points in each of their last two games, both double-digit losses. Their 79.6 points per game ranks 10th out of 12 teams. The scoring issues have been difficult to shake with the absences of Aerial Powers (hamstring) and Stella Johnson (ankle) and Thibault has also been regularly frustrated with numerous defensive mistakes as teams are shooting a league-best 39.7 percent from three-point range against the Mystics.

Fatigue will also play a factor in this final stretch as Washington will play every other day from here on out. Thibault plans to limit practices, increase film work and make any on-court adjustments during shoot-around on game days.

AD

AD

“It’s very attainable. Obviously, we’ve got to win games and we’ve got to make some changes in the way we play,” guard Leilani Mitchell said. “The biggest thing is playing with more focus and more energy. We know it’s still possible and that’s the ultimate goal.